एक और अटैक:सिविल में कोरोना के अब सिर्फ 14 मरीज भर्ती, कोरोना, फिर डेंगू और अब मलेरिया के आने लगे केस

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • 65 नए पॉजिटिव, 3 मौतें, लुधियाना का एक भी मृतक नहीं

जिले में कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की गिनती में गिरावट हो रही है। लेकिन जो मरीज आ रहे हैं उनमें भी ज्यादातर मरीज एसिंप्टोमैटिक या हल्के लक्षणों वाले हैं। इसके कारण हॉस्पिटल्स में मरीजों की गिनती कम हो रही है। वीरवार को सिविल हॉस्पिटल में कोविड के सिर्फ 14 ही मरीज एडमिट हैं। इसमें भी लुधियाना जिले के 13 और 1 दूसरे जिले के संबंधित मरीज है। वहीं, प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में जिले के 37 ही मरीज एडमिट हैं। वहीं, जिले के अब 232 एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

वीरवार को जिले में 65 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जिनमें से 50 लुधियाना और 15 दूसरे जिलों व राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, 3 मरीजों की मौत हुई जोकि बठिंडा और होशियारपुर से संबंधित हैं। मृतकों में लुधियाना का एक भी मरीज नहीं है। इस महीने में तीसरी बार ऐसा हुआ है कि लुधियाना के एक भी कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। वहीं, 54 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब तक 20184 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 19116 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। 836 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। वीरवार को 2769 सैंपल्स लिए गए। 2121 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। कोरोना के साथ साथ डेंगू के मरीज भी आने लगे थे और अब मलेरिया ने भी पैर पसारने शुरू कर दिए हैं।

डेंगू के 22, मलेरिया के 7 केस
वीरवार को डेंगू के 22 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। वहीं, जिले में मलेरिया के 7 केस हैं। वीरवार को सेहत विभाग की टीम द्वारा विभिन्न इलाकों में 1010 घरों की जांच की गई। जिसमें से 5 घरों में लारवा मिला। टीमों को ईसा नगरी से लारवा मिला।

सिविल हॉस्पिटल में ओपीडी शुरू करने पर चल रहा विचार, तारीख तय नहीं
सिविल हॉस्पिटल में पहले की ही तरह ओपीडी को शुरू करने के बारे में विचार चल रहा है। एसएमओ डॉ. हतिंदर कौर ने बताया कि कोविड और नॉन-कोविड सेंटर्स को चलाने के लिए प्लानिंग तो कर ली गई है। फिलहाल इसकी तारीख तय नहीं है।

