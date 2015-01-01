पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेबिट कार्ड से भरो जुर्माना:अब ट्रेन में बिना टिकट पकड़े जाने पर क्रेडिट डेबिट कार्ड से भी जुर्माना भर सकेंगे यात्री

लुधियाना22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फिरोजपुर डिवीजन में सबसे पहले लुधियाना को मिली 80 स्वाइप मशीनें, 60 जल्द आएंगी

(सुनील)
अब ट्रेन में बिना टिकट पकड़े जाने पर यात्री क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड से भी जुर्माना अदा कर सकेंगे। रेलवे ने टिकट चेकिंग स्टाफ को स्वाइप मशीनें दी हैं। फिरोजपुर डिवीजन ने लुधियाना रेलवे स्टेशन के टिकट चेक स्टाफ को 80 स्वाइप मशीनें मिल चुकी हैं। इन मशीनों को एसबीआई बैंक के रेलवे के अकाउंट के साथ जोड़ा गया है। मशीन में यात्री के कार्ड को स्वाइप करते ही जुर्माने के रूप में वसूली गई रकम सीधे रेलवे के अकाउंट में जमा हो जाएगी।

मौजूदा समय में चाहे ट्रेनें नहीं चल रहीं, लेकिन चेकिंग स्टाफ को मशीनें देकर इसकी ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। लुधियाना रेलवे स्टेशन पर करीब 140 टिकट चेकिंग स्टाफ हैं। 80 को मशीनें मिल चुकी हैं, जबकि बाकी स्टाफ को भी जल्द ही मशीनें मिल जाएंगी। बता दें कि यह मशीनें अभी लुधियाना में दी गई हैं। धीरे-धीरे फिरोजपुर डिवीजन के बाकी स्टेशनों पर भी दी जाएंगी।

समय बचेगा साथ ही सुरक्षा भी होगी पुख्ता
मशीनें मिलने से रेलवे के टिकट चेकिंग स्टाफ का समय बचेगा और सुरक्षा के लिहाज से भी इसे बढ़िया माना जा रहा है। टिकट चेकिंग स्टाफ के मुताबिक चेकिंग के दौरान जमा हुई जुर्माना राशि को वह स्टेशन के टिकट काउंटर पर जमा करवाकर ही घर जाते थे, जिसमें काफी ज्यादा समय व्यर्थ होता था। कई बार देर रात को कुछ टीटीई जुर्माने की राशि साथ लेकर ही घर चले जाते। इसे अगले दिन जमा करवाने होता था। कैश ज्यादा होने के कारण रास्ते मे लूट का खतरा भी बना रहता है, जबकि कई बार बचाव भी हुआ। अब मशीनें आने से टीटीई के पास कैश रुपए कम होंगे तो लूट का खतरा कम होगा, क्योंकि जुर्माने के रुपए सीधा बैंक खाते में जमा हो जाएंगे।

संक्रमण से होगा बचाव: जानकारों के मुताबिक नोट पर कोरोना वायरस कई दिनों तक जिंदा रहता है। ऐसे में स्वाइप मशीनें फायदा करेंगी, क्योंकि मशीन में कार्ड स्वाइप करने से नोट का लेन-देन तक नहीं होगा। बताते चलें कि यात्री से जुर्माने के रूप में लिया गया पैसा पहले टीटीई के पास, फिर टिकट काउंटर पर जमा होकर बैंक जाएगा। ऐसे में अब मशीनें आने से इन सभी लोगों की बीच में से कोई भूमिका नहीं रहेंगे और पैसा सीधा अकाउंट में जमा होगा। वहीं, जुर्माने के रूप में दी गई राशि का यात्री के पास पक्का सबूत रहेगा।

