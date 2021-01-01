पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुसाइड नोट:कारोबारी के एनआरआई बेटे ने की आत्महत्या, मिला सुसाइड नोट, पत्नी को लिखा-अपना और परिवार का रखना ध्यान

लुधियाना38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपकार नगर इलाके में एक एनआरआई ने संदिग्ध हालातों में फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। परिजनों को जब पता चला तो इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची थाना डिवीजन 8 की पुलिस ने मृतक विभोर गुप्ता(31) के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के िलए रख दिया। फिलहाल पुलिस ने परिवार के बयानों पर धारा 174 के तहत कार्रवाई कर दी है।

वहीं, पुलिस को शव के पास से एक सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है।एसएचओ राजिंदरपाल सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक के पिता दिनेश गुप्ता की होजरी फैक्टरी है। जबकि विभोर खुद कनाडा का पीआर था। घर पर उसकी मां, पत्नी और एक डेढ़ साल का बेटा है। लाॅकडाउन से पहले विभोर इंडिया आया था और उसके बाद वो वापस नहीं गया।

वीरवार को वो अपने घर पर था। इस दौरान जब परिवार के बाकी लोग बाहर थे तो विभोर ने अपने कमरे में पंखे के सहारे कपड़ा बांधकर फंदा लगा लिया। परिवार को जब पता चला को उन्होंने उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया, लेकिन उसकी मौत हो गई।

जब पुलिस पहुंची तो उन्हें एक सुसाइड नोट मिला। जिसमें विभोर ने अपनी पत्नी को लिखा है कि उसने अलग-अलग जगह इंवेस्टमेंट की है, उसके पैसे उसे मिल जाएंगे, वो अपना और परिवार के बाकी लोगों का ध्यान रखे। पुलिस के मुताबिक परिवार से आत्महत्या का कारण पूछा तो उन्हें इसके बारे में कुछ पता नहीं था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser