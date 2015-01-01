पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनआरआई:किसानों की मदद को एनआरआई ने अपने गांव इस्सेवाल में भेजे 10 लाख, देसी घी की पिन्नियां तैयार करवा भेजी जा रहीं दिल्ली

लुधियाना12 मिनट पहले
  • गांव से पहली खेप में किसानों को पिन्नियों के साथ भेजा गया जरूरत का सामान

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली के बॉर्डरों पर डटे पंजाब और दूसरे सूबों के किसानों के लिए शहर के नजदीकी गांव इस्सेवाल से भी मदद जा रही है। यह पहल अमेरिका में बसे इसी गांव के कारोबारी एनआरआई कुलदीप सिंह सेखों ने की है। ऐसे में इन दिनों गांव का नजारा कुछ बदला-बदला सा है। गांव के बुजुर्गों से लेकर बच्चे व महिलाएं तक सब आंदोलित किसानों की खातिर देसी घी की पिन्नियां बनाने में जुटे हैं।

इसी गांव के 55 वर्षीय समाजसेवी मेवा सिंह गिल इस मुहिम की कमान संभाल रहे हैं। उन्होंने जोश के साथ बताया कि एनआरआई सेखों की भेजी मदद के चलते करीब एक हफ्ते से देसी घी की पिन्नियां बनाई जा रही हैं। पिन्नियों के अलावा 3-4 ट्रालियों में 20 क्विंटल मूंगफली, 1500 पेटी पानी कपड़े व अन्य जरूरत के सामान पहली खेप में किसानों को भेजे जा चुके हैं। जैसे-जैसे यहां से किसानों के जत्थे दिल्ली जाते रहेंगे, उनके

जरिए और सामान भेजा जाता रहेगा। वहीं, बताते हैं कि एनआरआई सेखों का यह मैसेज भी आया है कि और जरुरत पड़ी तो वह किसानों के लिए सहयोग राशि भेजते रहेंगे। वह करीब 25 साल पहले परिवार समेत जा बसे थे और वहां कारोबार करते हैं। उधर, किसान जत्थेबंदियों के नेताओं ने बताया कि जब किसानों का कोई जत्था दिल्ली कूच करता है तो उसको इस्सेवाल गांव होकर जाने का संदेश दे देते हैं, ताकि पंजाब के खास तोहफे पिन्नियों के साथ आंदोलित किसानों के लिए खाने-पीने का सामान भेजा जा सके।

