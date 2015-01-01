पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • OPD Closed For 12 Hours In Private Hospitals, Fury, Dental Association Also Came Out In Support

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोष:निजी अस्पतालों में 12 घंटे तक ओपीडी बंद रख जताया रोष, डेंटल एसोसिएशन भी समर्थन में उतरी

लुधियाना20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र की ओर से पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट आयुष डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने का आईएमए ने किया विरोध

सरकार ने सीसीआईएम नोटिफिकेशन जारी करने पर शुक्रवार को आईएमए लुधियाना चैप्टर के डॉक्टर्स ने निजी अस्पतालों में सुबह 6 से शाम 6 बजे तक रोषस्वरूप ओपीडी बंद रखी। वहीं, इनका सहयोग इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन (आईडीए) लुधियाना चैप्टर ने भी किया गया। जबकि सरकारी अस्पतालों में भी कम ही लोग चेकअप करवाने आए। आईएमए लुधियाना के प्रधान डॉ.सुनील कत्याल ने कहा कि अस्पताल में एमरजेंसी

सुविधाएं, कोविड-19 के मरीजों की जांच किसी तरह से नहीं रोकी गई। डॉक्टर्स ने विरोध स्वरूप ओपीडी बंद की। वहीं, इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन के मेंबर्स ने भी आयुष पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट्स को डेंटल की ट्रीटमेंट करने के लिए दी अनुमति का विरोध दर्ज कराया। मेंबर्स ने डीसी दफ्तर में एकजुट होकर काले रिबन पहन विरोध जताया। वहीं, डीसी के नाम मेमोरंडम भी सौंपा।

इधर, अनुमति मिलने पर मोदी को भेजा धन्यवाद पत्र

लुधियाना|नेशनल इंटीग्रेटेड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (नीमा) जिला लुधियाना इकाई ने आयुष पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट्स को सर्जरी की अनुमति दिए जाने पर प्रधानमंत्री को लिखित में धन्यवाद किया। डॉ. राजेश थापर और डॉ. सत्येंद्र कक्कड़ की अध्यक्षता में धन्यवाद पत्र सौंपा गया। डॉ. थापर ने कहा कि आयुष डॉक्टर्स के सिलेबस में आयुर्वेदिक और एलोपैथिक के ज्ञान का समावेश है। आयुर्वेद की पढ़ाई आयुर्वेदिक विशेषज्ञ करवाते हैं और एलोपैथिक की पढ़ाई माहिर करवाते हैं। इसमें शरीर क्रिया विज्ञान, रोग निदान, उपचार, प्री-ऑपरेटिव और पोस्ट ऑपरेटिव आदि विषयों की संपूर्ण व्याख्या है और विशेष तौर पर इन विषयों की परीक्षा भी ली जाती है।

जिस तरह एमबीबीएस के बाद स्पेशलाइजेशन एमडी या एमएस होती है। उसी तरह आयुष के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए भी पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन शिक्षा होती है। इन सर्जिकल कोर्सेज के लिए भी आयुर्वेदिक और एलोपैथिक स्पेशलिस्ट स्टूडेंट्स को पढ़ाएंगे। इस मौके पर डॉ. नवनीत सग्गड़, डॉ. पीपी सिंह अरोड़ा, डॉ. सजीवन शर्मा, डॉ. मोहित वैद्य और डॉ. ऊषा करण थापर, डॉ. प्रिंसी सेखों और डॉ. शशि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें