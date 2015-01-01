पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Ludhiana
  • OPD Started In Civil, Patients Wandering In The Lack Of Information, Doctors Are Also Conducting Investigations In The Library On The First Floor

मदर चाइल्ड हॉस्पिटल में बन रही पर्ची:सिविल में ओपीडी शुरू, जानकारी के अभाव में भटकते रहे मरीज, डॉक्टर्स भी वहीं फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर बनी लाइब्रेरी में कर रहे जांच

लुधियाना2 दिन पहले
सिविल हॉस्पिटल में सोमवार को ओपीडी की शुरुआत की गई। लेकिन पहले ही दिन इस बारे में जानकारी न होने से मरीज भटकते रहे। वहीं, कई मरीज ईएसआई हॉस्पिटल भी पहुंच गए। जहां से उन्हें वापस लौटना पड़ा। यही नहीं, अभी सिविल हॉस्पिटल की मेन बिल्डिंग में भी ओपीडी शुरू न होने से भी मरीज पर्ची बनवाने व डॉक्टर से मिलने के लिए भी दिनभर इधर-उधर घूमते रहे। अभी इस बारे में भी पूरी तरह से साफ नहीं हो पा रहा है कि ओपीडी यहीं पर चलेगी या वापस ईएसआई हॉस्पिटल जाएगी। क्योंकि जहां केस में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। वहीं, मरीजों को रखने के संबंध में भी चिंता ही चल रही है।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का नहीं रख रहे ध्यान, कोविड की सैंपलिंग में भी लगी रहती है भीड़
सिविल हॉस्पिटल की मेन बिल्डिंग के बजाए फिलहाल ओपीडी की स्लिप और डॉक्टर्स भी मदर चाइल्ड हॉस्पिटल की बिल्डिंग में ही हैं। लेकिन ओपीडी की स्लिप बनवाने के लिए खड़े लोगों द्वारा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल नहीं रखा जा रहा। वहीं, कोविड-19 की सैंपलिंग को नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र में शिफ्ट किया गया है। वहां भी लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही।

कोविड मरीजों को प्लास्टिक के स्ट्रेचर में ले जाएंगे वॉर्ड तक
हॉस्पिटल में कोविड के मरीजों को फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर ले जाने के लिए प्लास्टिक शीट से कवर एक स्ट्रेचर तैयार किया गया है। जिसमें मरीज को कवर करके ले जाया जाएगा। लेकिन मरीज को ओपीडी के बीच में से ही ले जाने का रास्ता है। ऐसे में चिंता भी बनी हुई है।

परेशानी : डॉक्टर कहां बैठे हैं ये भी बताने को कोई नहीं था मौजूद
सिविल हॉस्पिटल में वापस से ओपीडी आने के कारण कई बुजुर्ग लोगों को भी इस बारे में जानकारी नहीं थी। मरीज मेन बिल्डिंग में ही डॉक्टर्स को ढूंढते रहे। लेकिन वहां पर कोई भी मौजूद नहीं था जिससे कि वो मरीजों को मदर चाइल्ड हॉस्पिटल में हो रही जांच के बारे में बता सकें। शिवपुरी से आए बुजुर्ग दंपति ने बताया कि वो दांतों के डॉक्टर को मिलने के लिए आए हैं। लेकिन उन्हें ये तक नहीं पता कि आखिर डॉक्टर कहां पर हैं। वहीं, कोई जानकारी देने वाला भी नहीं है। इसी तरह कई लोग टेस्ट करवाने के लिए भी यहां वहां घूमते रहे।

