सहकारिता मंत्री की हिदायतें:ड्यूटी में कोताही बरतने के आरोप में वेरका मिल्क प्लांट के जीएम और डीजीएम एचआर को मुअत्तल करने के आदेश दिए

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
वेरका मिल्क प्लांट के पास बने हवाई अड्‌डा रेस्टोरेंट को अब हिस्सों में बांटकर मुल्लांपुर के नजदीक खेतों में रखा गया है। फोटो : कंवलदीप डंग
  • सहकारिता मंत्री की हिदायतों पर सहकारी सभाओं के रजिस्ट्रार ने मिल्कफेड के एमडी को दिए निर्देश
  • मिल्क प्लांट की इजाजत लिए बिना कंपनी हवाई जहाज को ले गई थी बाहर

ड्यूटी में कोताही बरतने के आरोप में वेरका मिल्क प्लांट के जीएम राजकुमार और डीजीएम (एचआर) जसवीर सिंह को तत्काल प्रभाव से मुअत्तल करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। सहकारिता मंत्री सुखविंदर सिंह रंधावा की हिदायतों पर सहकारी सभाओं के रजिस्ट्रार विकास गर्ग की ओर से मिल्कफेड के एमडी कमलदीप सिंह संघा को ये आदेश देने को कहा गया है।

अफसर ने बताया कि वेरका मिल्क प्लांट में मिल्क बार कम फास्ट फूड जाॅइंट चलाने का ठेका तीन साल (1 अप्रैल 2015 से 31 मार्च 2018) तक बिना टैक्स मैसर्ज दिवजोत इंटरप्राइजेस नई दिल्ली को दिया था। मियाद पूरी होने के बाद नया टेंडर जारी किया गया। इसे 5.20 लाख रुपए (बिना टैक्स) प्रति महीना की कीमत पर मैसर्ज अपर हाउस लुधियाना को अलॉट किया गया, परंतु दिवजोत इंटरप्राइजेज ने जगह खाली करने से मना कर अदालत में केस दायर किया। इस बारे में एडिशनल जज ने 2018 को फैसला सुनाया था।

हवाई अड्‌डा रेस्टोरेंट चला रही दिवजोत इंटरप्राइजेज पर बकाया थे 1.51 करोड़ रुपए रकम वसूलने के आदेश के बावजूद अफसरों ने मामले में नहीं की थी कार्रवाई

गौर हो कि दिवजोत इंटरप्राइजेज ने 14 सितंबर देर रात को मिल्कफेड या मिल्क प्लांट की बिना आज्ञा और बिना बताए मिल्क प्लांट की इमारत से रेस्टोरेंटनुमा हवाई जहाज एचयूएल-320 (हवाई अड्‌डा) को बाहर निकाला और एंट्री पॉइंट को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया। दिवजोत इंटरप्राइजेज को बिजली बिल की अदायगी न करने के बदले मिल्क प्लांट को 1 करोड़ 51 लाख 22 हजार 828 रुपए देने के आदेश दिए गए, मगर काफी समय बीतने के बाद न तो जीएम इसे आला पुलिस अफसरों के ध्यान में ला पाए और न ही मिल्क प्लांट के सुरक्षा गार्ड ने कार्रवाई की, जोकि जीएम के ड्यूटी में कोताही बरतने के स्पष्ट संकेत हैं। प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि दोनों अफसरों का रवैया हैरानीजनक रहा।

