कोरोना:शकी मरीजों में से अस्पताल रेफर होने वाले बढ़े, अब आ रहे 50 तक केस

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • अक्टूबर के आखिरी, नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में आ रहे थे 2-10 मरीज

कोरोना के केसों में बढ़ोतरी जारी है। यही नहीं, अब जो टीमें शकी मरीजों की जांच करने के लिए जा रही हैं उन्हें भी लक्षणों वाले और ऐसे मरीज जिन्हें हॉस्पिटल में जाकर जांच करवाने की ज़रुरत है वो भी बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। अक्टूबर के आखिरी हफ्ते और नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में ऐसे मरीजों की गिनती केवल 2-10 रहती थी। अब वो बढ़कर 50 तक भी हो गई है।

जिससे ये समझा जा सकता है कि अब मरीजों की गिनती बढ़ेगी और यही नहीं अगर लोगों द्वारा अभी भी ध्यान नहीं रखा गया तो इनके संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। 11 नवंबर से अब तक टीमों द्वारा 1735 शकी मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। जिनमें से 98 मरीज लक्षणों वाले पाए गए। जबकि 200 मरीज ऐसे भी रहे जिन्हें टीमों द्वारा हॉस्पिटल में सैंपलिंग व जांच के लिए रेफर किया गया। यानी इन 10 दिनों के दौरान 12 फीसदी ऐसे मरीज रहे जिन्हें हॉस्पिटल भेजा गया। जबकि 6 फीसदी मरीज लक्षणों वाले पाए गए। वहीं, पिछले तीन दिनों से ये संख्या ज्यादा बढ़ रही है। 19 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 50 मरीजों को, 20 नवंबर को 35, 21 नवंबर को 28 मरीजों को रेफर किया गया। वहीं, लक्षणों वाले मरीजों में 19 नवंबर को 15 मरीज, 20 नवंबर को 20 मरीज और 21 नवंबर को 11 मरीज मिले।

सरकारी सेंटर्स में बढ़ने लगी सैंपलिंग: सरकारी सेंटर्स में अब सैंपलिंग भी बढ़ने लगी है। शनिवार को सरकारी सेंटर्स में 2535 सैंपल्स लिए गए। प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में 535 सैंपल्स लिए गए। इनमें गवर्नमेंट में 2509 आरटी-पीसीआर सैंपल्स लिए गए। जबकि प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में 437 आरटी-पीसीआर सैंपल्स रहे। अब तक लिए गए 430363 सैंपल्स में से 403021 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ चुकी है। शनिवार को 47 रैपिड रिस्पांस टीमों द्वारा 182 मरीजों की जांच की गई। जिनमें से 121 को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया।

शनिवार को 97 नए पॉजिटिव, 6 मरीजों की मौत

शनिवार को चार दिनों बाद जिले में 100 से कम मामले पाए गए हैं। इनमें 97 नए मामले रहे। जिनमें 81 लुधियाना और 16 दूसरे जिलों व राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। जिले में 6 कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हुई। जिनमें से 3 लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं। इसके अलावा 85 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। लुधियाना के अब तक 21946 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। जिनमें से 20284 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। 780 एक्टिव केस हैं। जबकि 882 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। एक्टिव केसों में 609 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। लेवल-2 में 90 मरीज हैं। जबकि लेवल-3 में जिले के 3 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। अन्य जिलों व राज्यों से अब तक 3089 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 76 एक्टिव केस हैं जबकि 367 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

जिले के 81 पॉजिटिव : शनिवार को लुधियाना के 3 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इसमें मॉडल टाउन की रहने वाली महिला(56) जो सर्विक्स कैंसर और हाइपोथाइरॉइडिज्म से पीड़ित थी उनकी मौत हुई। निर्मल नगर दुगरी के रहने वाले पुरुष(83) जो डायबिटीज और हाइपरटेंशन के मरीज भी थे। वहीं, शिमलापुरी के रहने वाले पुरुष(75) कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव होने के अलावा डायबिटीज, हाइपरटेंशन व कॉरनरी आर्टरी डिजीज से भी पीड़ित थे उनकी मौत हुई। शनिवार को 2 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर, पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क के 13 मरीज, ओपीडी के 12 मरीज और इनफ्लूएंजा लाइक इलनैस के 42 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई।

