महिला के सुसाइड का मामला:पंचायत सचिव, सरपंच समेत आठ लोगों पर पर्चा दर्ज, महिला की ओर से सुसाइड करने का मामला, मरने से पहले विजय कौर ने वीडियो बना आरोपियों के लिए थे नाम

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
बलीएवाल में एक दिन पहले पुलिस थाना में राजीनामे में बेइज्जत किए जाने पर महिला विजय कौर ने सुसाइड करने से कुछ समय पहले वीडियो में मौत के जिम्मेदारों के नाम बताए थे। पुलिस ने मामले में पंचायत सचिव मखन सिंह, सरपंच, पोला, भोला, निम्मा, पीत, भोले की वाइफ, बिंदा समेत आठ पर पर्चा दर्ज किया है।

सुसाइड से पहले महिला ने वीडियो में कहा था कि इन सभी व्यक्तियों ने मंदिर की जमीन लेने के बारे में काफी बातें की। जिसकी जलालत वह बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पा रही है। वहीं, मृतका के पति गुरप्रीत सिंह ने पुलिस को बयान में कहा कि उनके घर के निकट ही 5 मरले पंचायती जमीन पर उन का कब्जा है। जहां वह पशु आदि बांधते थे। कुछ लोगों की तरफ से यहां मंदिर बनाने का फैसला किया गया। जिस कारण उन्होंने 5 मरले जगह पर चारदीवारी करनी शुरू कर दी। गुरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि परिवार द्वारा इसका विरोध किया गया। जिस पर पंचायत सचिव, सरपंच/पंचायत मेंबर उन को धमकियां देकर चले गए और उनके खिलाफ कूमकलां थाना में आकर शिकायत दर्ज करवाई।

गुरप्रीत सिंह के मुताबिक थाने में उसकी पत्नी से माफी मंगवाई गई। जब वह घर वापस आए तो गली में रहते व्यक्ति पोला, भोला, निम्मा, पीता, भोले की पत्नी, बिंदा सभी निवासी ने उसकी पत्नी को ताने मारे। जिस कारण उसकी पत्नी विजय कौर यह बेइज्जती सह न सकी और उसने घर फंदा लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया। कूमकलां पुलिस ने 8 व्यक्तियों खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर मृतक के परिवार ने लगाया धरना
मृतक विजय कौर के पारिवारिक सदस्यों ने इंसाफ के लिए बलिएवाल में सड़क पर धरना लगा चक्का जाम किया। पारिवारिक सदस्यों ने आत्म-हत्या के लिए मजबूर करने वाले व्यक्तियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की। वहीं, एसएचओ दविंदर कुमार ने विश्वास दिलाया कि पुलिस की तरफ से 8 व्यक्तियों खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। जिनको जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। और यदि इस मामले में कोई और भी आरोपी होगा उसे भी बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

