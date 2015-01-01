पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पब्लिक को राहत:7 हजार मामलों की पेंडेंसी खत्म करने की तैयारी में जुटी पुलिस

लुधियाना27 मिनट पहले
  • नो युअर केस स्कीम का दूसरा राउंड 21 से नए-पुराने मामलों का रिकॉर्ड जुटाना शुरू

थानों में पेंडिंग पड़ी शिकायतों और इंक्वायरी के मामलों को हल करने के लिए लुधियाना पुलिस नो युअर केस स्कीम का पार्ट टू शुरू करने जा रही है। जिसके तहत लोगों की नई व पुराने मामलों की पेंडेंसी को हल किया जाएगा। इसका मकसद लोगों की परेशानी और मुलाजिमों की वर्कलोड कम करना होगा।

मारपीट, लूट, चोरी, हत्या की कोशिश, जमीनी विवाद, वुमन सेल और फ्राॅड के 7 हजार से ज्यादा नए-पुराने मामले पेंडिंग चल रहे हैं। इनका स्टेट्स जानने के लिए लोग थानों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। पुलिस कमिश्नर राकेश अग्रवाल ने दोबारा उसी सिस्टम को शुरू करने की तैयारी कर दी है। इसके लिए 28 थाने और बाकी के विभागों ने रिकॉर्ड जुटाना शुरू कर दिया है। इसे 21 नंवबर को सभी थानों में लोगों के सामने रखा जाएगा और उनकी तसल्ली करवाई जाएगी।

10 सालों से लटके 5 हजार मामलों को किया था हल
थानों और विभागों में पेंडेंसी निपटाने के उद्देश्य से आठ महीने पहले लुधियाना पुलिस कमिश्नरेट की ओर से नो युअर स्कीम शुरू की गई थी। इसमें पुलिस ने पिछले 10 सालों से लटके 5 हजार से ज्यादा छोटे बड़े मामलों में एफआईआर, इंक्वायरी और स्टेट्स के बारे में अवगत करवाया था, लेकिन इन महीनों में मामलों की पेंडेंसी फिर से बढ़ने लगी। लिहाजा कोविड-19 के नियमों को ध्यान में रखते हुए दोबारा शुरू करवाया जा रहा है। इससे लोगों को राहत तो मिलेगी ही, पेंडेंसी भी खत्म होगी।

लिमिटेड लोगों को करेंगे काॅल सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का रखेंगे ध्यान
इस कैंप की शुरुआत शहर के सभी थानों में की जा रही है। मगर कैंप के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पूरी तरह पालन किया जाएगा। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का खास ध्यान भी रखा जाएगा। इसके अलावा मास्क लगाकर आने वाले लोगों को अनुमति दी जाएगी। अगर कोई मास्क नहीं लगाकर आता तो उन्हें थाने में मास्क भी दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा लोगों की फाइलों और शिकायतों को सेनेटाइज भी करवाया जाएगा, ताकि किसी को भी संक्रमण होने का खतरा न हो। साथ ही अन्य गाइडलाइन का ध्यान भी रखा जाएगा।​​​​​​​

