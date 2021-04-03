पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिटी अचीवर:सकारात्मक सोच, मेहनत के दम पर टीवी इंडस्ट्री में बनाई पहचान

मनप्रीत कौर | लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कृष्णा मुखर्जी - Dainik Bhaskar
कृष्णा मुखर्जी
  • टीवी शो ‘कुछ तो है’ में लीड रोल निभा रही जालंधर बाईपास के रहने वाले कारोबारी की बेटी कृष्णा मुखर्जी ने कहा-

जालंधर बाईपास के रहने वाले कारोबारी की बेटी कृष्णा मुखर्जी इन दिनों चर्चा में हैं। वह कलर्स पर प्रसारित हो रहे एकता कपूर के शो नागिन स्पिन ऑफ ‘कुछ तो है’ में लीड रोल निभा रही हैं। शो से जुड़ा प्रोमो सामने आ चुका है। इस सीरियल में कृष्णा का अलग लुक भी दिखेगा। कृष्णा ने शो झल्ली अंजलि से 2014 में अपने एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद वो 2015 में ये है आशिकी और ट्विस्ट वाला लव में नजर

आईं, लेकिन उन्होंने असल में फैंस के दिलों में जगह एकता कपूर के नामी शो ये है मोहब्बत से बनाई। सीरियल में उनका अच्छा रोल था, जिसमें उन्हें काफी पसंद किया गया। कृष्णा सकारात्मक सोच, धैर्य और मेहनत के दम पर इस मुकाम को हासिल कर पाई हैं। उनका मानना है कि किसी से भी अपनी तुलना नहीं करनी चाहिए। हमेशा अपना बेस्ट देकर आगे बढ़ना चाहिए।

बनना था कोरियोग्राफर, सोचा नहीं था बनूंगी एक्टर - कृष्णा ने लुधियाना से मुंबई तक के सफर को सांझा कर कहा कि उन्होंने बीवीएम किचलू नगर और खालसा कॉलेज से पढ़ाई की। इसके बाद दिल्ली शिफ्ट हुईं, वहां डांस सीखती और सिखाती थी। कोरियोग्राफर बनने का सपना था, कभी सोचा नहीं था कि एक्टिंग फील्ड में अपनी पहचान बना पाएगी। कोरियोग्राफी करते हुए एक दिन दोस्त के कहने पर ऑडिशन देने चली गई, जिसके बाद कुछ शो करने का मौका मिला और इस तरह 5 साल पहले मुंबई शिफ्ट हो गई। एक साल काफी ऑडिशन दिए और ये है मोहब्बतें शो के लिए सलेक्शन हो गया। इसमें उनके रोल को काफी सराहा गया और एक अलग पहचान मिली। साढ़े तीन साल इस शो का हिस्सा रहीं। इसके बाद कोविड-19 की वजह से ब्रेक लग गया और पेरेंट्स के पास लुधियाना आ गई। इस दौरान इस शो के ऑडिशन के लिए कॉल आया और सलेक्शन हो गया। अब शो की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं।

पेरेंट्स ने हमेशा दिखाया मुझ पर विश्वास : पिता विश्वरुप मुखर्जी जैकेट मैन्युफैक्चरिंग का कारोबार करते हैं। मां रूबि मुखर्जी हाउसवाइफ हैं। इस शो को प्रोमो जब शूट हुआ तब पेरेंट्स को बताया और वह काफी सरप्राइज हुए। उनकी इस कामयाबी पर वे बहुत खुश हुए। पेरेंट्स हमेशा सपोर्टिव रहे हैं। उन्होंने हमेशा उन पर अपना विश्वास दिखाया, जिससे वे आगे बढ़ती गईं और कामयाबी हासिल करने में सफल रही। इस शो का एक्सपीरियंस बहुत अच्छा है। यह किसी सपने के सच होने जैसा है, क्योंकि बालाजी प्रोडक्शन में एक बार फिर से काम करने का मौका मिला। अब खतरों के खिलाड़ी, नच बलिए जैसे रियलिटी शो में काम करने की इच्छा है। इसके अलावा पॉलीवुड से भी ऑफर आए हैं, लेकिन अभी कुछ फाइनल नहीं हुआ पंजाब होमटाउन है और पंजाबी फिल्मों में काम करना चाहती हैं। वैसे भी बंगाली भाषा से भी ज्यादा मेरी पंजाबी भाषा में पकड़ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें