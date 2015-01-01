पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शकी मौत पर कार्रवाई की मांग की:कब्र से लाश निकाल कराया पोस्टमार्टम, पति समेत 3 पर हत्या का पर्चा

लुधियाना16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शीनू ।
  • बीमारी से मौत बता ससुरालियों ने कठुआ में दफनाया था महिला का शव

डेहलों के पद्दी इलाके की महिला की कठुआ स्थित ससुराल घर में शकी मौत के बाद परिवार की शिकायत पुलिस ने कब्र से शव निकाल पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। इसके बाद हत्या का खुलासा हुआ। डेहलों पुलिस ने मृतका शीनू(20) के जीजा कादर खान के बयान पर आरोपी जेठ मोहम्मद फारूक, पति मोहम्मद साफिक और भतीजे जाकुर के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर दिया।

जांच अफसर रणजीत सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपियों की तलाश जारी है। जल्द उन्हें काबू कर लिया जाएगा। शिकायतकर्ता कादर खान ने बताया कि वो नहरी विभाग में बेलदार की नौकरी करता है। उसकी साली शीनू की शादी 2 साल पहले जम्मू के कठुआ इलाके में आरोपी मोहम्मद साफिक हुई थी। साफिक का भाई मोहम्मद फारूक लुधियाना के डेहलों स्थित गांव पद्दी में रहता है। साफिक परिवार को लेकर भाई के पास आ गया।

20 दिन पहले हुआ था बेटा, जबरदस्ती घर का काम कराने को लेकर था विवाद
20 दिन पहले शीनू ने एक बेटे को जन्म दिया था। 10 नंवबर को उन्हें उसके जेठ का फोन आया कि साफिक की पत्नी बीमार है। उसी दिन शाम को दोबारा जेठ फारूक का फोन आया कि शीनू की मौत हो गई। 13 नंवबर को तीनों आरोपी लाश लेकर गए और उसे दफना दिया। उन्हें शक हुआ तो पुलिस से शिकायत की और शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाने की बात कही।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने परमिशन लेने के बाद शव को कब्र से बाहर निकाला। पोस्टमार्टम में पता चला कि चोटों से उसकी मौत हुई थी। वहीं, 20 दिन के शीनू के बेटे को उसके मायके के हवाले कर दिया है, जोकि बच्चे की देखभाल कर रहे हैं। कादर खान ने बताया कि झगड़ा घरेलू काम को लेकर था। 20 दिन पहले शीनू ने बेटे को जन्म दिया था। इसके होने के 10 दिन बाद ही जेठ उसे भारी-भरकम टोकरी उठाने के लिए कहने लगा, मना किया तो उन्होंने मिलकर उसे पीटा और हत्या कर दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें