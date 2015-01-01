पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती:पीपीसीबी-निगम की चेतावनी, 15 दिसंबर से पहले डाइंग यूनिट करें काले धुएं, राख का प्रबंध

लुधियाना11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डाइंग मालिकों, एसोसिएशन के ओहदेदारों से जोन-बी में मीटिंग के दौरान फैसला
  • डाइंग का रंगदार पानी जमीन में डिस्चार्ज करते पकड़े जाने पर होगी सीलिंग

डाइंग और वाॅशिंग यूनिटों से निकलते काले धुएं और राख से एयर पॉल्यूशन हो रहा है। काली राख से लोगों की छतें तक काली होने लगी हैं। इस पर रोक लगाने के लिए डाइंग यूनिटों की एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों और डाइंग मालिकों के साथ जोन-बी में विधायक संजय तलवाड़ की अगुवाई में मीटिंग हुई। इसमें नगर निगम और पीपीसीबी के अधिकारियों ने डाइंग यूनिटों को चेतावनी दी है कि अगर 15 दिसंबर से पहले काले धुंए और काली राख का ठोस प्रबंध नहीं कर लें। उसके बाद सरप्राइज चेकिंग में पकड़े जाने पर डाइंग यूनिटों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई दोनों महकमों की तरफ से होगी।

मीटिंग में जोनल कमिश्नर जोन-बी स्वाति टीवाना, पीपीसीबी के एक्सईएन आरके गोयल, एसई नगर निगम राजिंदर सिंह, एक्सईएन रणवीर सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, बोबी जिंदल, अंकुर खन्ना, नवीत जैन, कुलदीप सहगल, संजीव नैय्यर, कुनाल लखनपाल, रोहिल लखनपाल, गुरदेव कुमार, करण ढींगरा, रितेश गुप्ता, कंवलजीत सिंह बॉबी, कपिल मेहता, सागर उप्पल आदि उपस्थित रहे।

काली राख का ईंट-भट्‌ठों पर प्रबंध करने को लेकर विचार
मीटिंग में सबसे अहम मुद्दा डाइंगों से निकलने वाली राख का रहा। मीटिंग में पीपीसीबी और नगर निगम अधिकारियों ने विधायक संजय तलवाड़ के समक्ष डाइंग यूनिट एसोसिएशन का ईंट भट्‌ठा मालिकों से टाइअप करवा राख का रेट तय करवा कर इसे इधर-उधर, फेंकने की जगह सीधे भट्‌ठा मालिकों को देने की बात रखी। पीपीसीबी ने 15 दिनों में ईंट भट्‌ठा मालिकों के साथ डाइंग यूनिट मालिकों की मीटिंग तय करवाकर राख का प्रबंध करवाने की बात कही।

निगम के सीवरेज पर उठा मामला

डाइंग यूनिट एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा हर बार डाइंगों पर दोष लगाया जाता है कि इनके चलते सीवेरज जाम हो रहे हैं। जबकि हलका ईस्ट में सीवरेज लाइन उस समय की डाली गई, जब जनसंख्या बहुत कम थी। अब जनसंख्या बढ़ चुकी है। उस हिसाब से निगम के सीवरेज की कैपेसिटी नामात्र है। ऐसे में डाइंगों पर सीवरेज के ओवरफ्लो होने का आरोप लगाना सही नहीं है।

ये मुद्दे भी रहे अहम

  • अ‌वैध तरीके से एक से दूसरी यूनिट में क्रॉसिंग वाली बॉयलर जो क्रॉस हो रहे हैं, हटाया जाए।
  • जमीन में बोर करके डाइंग का पानी छोड़ने वालों पर पकड़े जाने पर सीलिंग की कार्रवाई होगी।
  • राख को सड़क या खाली प्लाॅट में फेंकता पकड़ा गया तो पीपीसीबी एक्शन लेगा।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें