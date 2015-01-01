पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियुक्ति:प्री-प्राइमरी को मिलेंगे 83,93 रेगुलर टीचर्स, जल्द होगी भर्ती

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश सरकार ने बीते दिन स्मार्ट स्कूल मुहिम के समागम में प्री-प्राइमरी कक्षा के लिए रेगुलर अध्यापकों की नियुक्ति करने का ऐलान किया था। इसके तहत 8393 अध्यापकों की भर्ती के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। शिक्षा मंत्री विजय इंदर सिंगला ने बताया कि नवंबर 2017 में शुरू की गई प्री-प्राइमरी कक्षा को पक्के अध्यापक देने के लिए 8393 पद नोटिफाई करने के बाद शिक्षा भर्ती डायरेक्टोरेट पंजाब अधीन सार्वजनिक नियुक्तियों के तहत 1 दिसंबर से 20 दिसंबर तक योग्य उम्मीदवार से ऑनलाइन अर्जी की मांग की गई है।

सिंगला ने बताया कि इस भर्ती का एक और बड़ा पक्ष यह है कि शिक्षा विभाग में लंबे समय से कार्यशील शिक्षा प्रोवाइडरों, एजुकेशन प्रोवाइडरों, एजुकेशन वाॅलंटियर, एजीएस वाॅलंटियर, एआईई वाॅलंटियर व एसटीआर वाॅलंटियर को रेगुलर अध्यापक बनने का मौका मिल गया है। वाॅलंटियरों को इस भर्ती में उम्र हद की विशेष छूट दी गई है। भर्ती बोर्ड डायरेक्टोरेट की ओर से जारी पत्र के मुताबिक विद्यक योग्यता में 12वीं या इसके बारबर की परीक्षा में कम से कम 45 फीसदी अंक और डिप्लोमा सर्टीफिकेट इन नर्सरी टीचर एजुकेशन प्रोग्राम या इसके बराबर का कोई ओर कोर्स किया हो। इसके साथ दसवीं में पंजाबी लाजमी या सलेक्टिव विषय के तौर पर परीक्षा पास की हो के आधार पर निर्धारित की गई है।

इसके लिए उम्र 18 से 37 साल रखी गई है। लेकिन, शिक्षा विभाग के नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक पंजाब के सरकारी स्कूल में काम कर रहे शिक्षा प्रोवाइडरों, एजुकेशन प्रोवाइडरों, एजुकेशन वाॅलंटियरों, ईजीएस वाॅलंटियरों, एसटीआर वालंटियर आदि को उम्र की सीमा में छूट दी गई है। तलाकशुदा महिला, विधवा, अनुसूचित जाति व पिछड़ी श्रेणी के उम्मीदवारों को उम्र सीमा में पांच साल की छूट दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें