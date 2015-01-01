पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रीजनल पासपोर्ट अफसर की शिकायत पर पर्चा:विदेश जाने के लिए 10वीं का जाली सर्टिफिकेट तैयार किया, फिर जन्मतिथि बदल बनवाया दूसरा पासपोर्ट

लुधियाना39 मिनट पहले
एक व्यक्ति ने विदेश जाने के लिए अपना दसवीं का जाली सर्टीफिकेट तैयार कर लिया। इसके बाद उसी के आधार पर पासपोर्ट बनवा लिया। फिर कुछ समय बाद जन्मतिथि बदलकर एक और पासपोर्ट बनवा लिया। लेकिन पासपोर्ट विभाग द्वारा चेकिंग करने पर धोखाधड़ी का पता चला। थाना दरेसी पुलिस ने रीजनल पासपोर्ट ऑफिसर की शिकायत पर न्यू शिवपुरी के रहने वाले अजय सिंघानिया के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

एएसआई जसविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उक्त आरोपी प्राइवेट कंपनी में नौकरी करता है। वह विदेश जाना चाहता था। लेकिन दसवीं का सर्टीफिकेट न होने के कारण वे बाहर नहीं जा पा रहा था। इसके चलते उसने तीन साल पहले अपना जाली सर्टीफिकेट तैयार कर लिया। उसी के आधार पर अलग-अलग समय पर दो पासपोर्ट तैयार कर लिए।

तीन साल में बना लिए दो जाली पासपोर्ट
जांच अफसर ने बताया कि उक्त आरोपी ने पहले अपना सर्टीफिकेट तैयार किया। उसने पहले अपनी जन्मतिथि 24-9-1980 बताई। फिर उसी के आधार पर अपना पासपोर्ट तैयार कर लिया। इसके बाद उसने दोबारा से अपना सर्टीफिकेट तैयार किया। उसमें अपनी जन्मतिथि 24-9-1978 डाली। फिर उसी के आधार पर एक और पासपोर्ट तैयार कर लिया। लेकिन पासपोर्ट विभाग की ओर से चेकिंग करने के दौरान आरोपी का पासपोर्ट गलत पाया गया। जिससे उन्हें ठगी का पता चला। लेकिन हैरानी की बात है कि एक व्यक्ति द्वारा जाली सर्टीफिकेट पर दो पासपोर्ट कैसे तैयार कर लिए। पुलिस द्वारा इस मामले की जांच की जा रही है कि उसके साथ मामले में और कौन-कौन शामिल है। क्योंकि आरोपी द्वारा इस तरीके से पासपोर्ट तैयार नहीं किया जा सकता था।

