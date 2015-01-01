पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेनें बंद होने से बस ट्रांसपोर्टर सक्रिय:दूसरे राज्यों के नंबरों वाली प्राइवेट बसें लुधियाना से यूपी-बिहार जा रहीं, ज्यादातर बसों के नहीं हैं परमिट

लुधियाना3 घंटे पहले
  • छठ पूजा के कारण जाने वाले यात्रियों से ले रहे मनमर्जी किराया

छठ पूजा के कारण यूपी-बिहार जाने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या कई गुणा हो जाती है जबकि ट्रेनें बंद हैं। ट्रेनें बंद होने का फायदा उठाते हुए निजी ट्रांसपोर्टर पंजाब में पूरी तरह से सक्रिय हो चुके हैं। इस बार तो यूपी के बस ट्रांसपोर्टरों के हौंसले भी बुलंद हैं। ये ट्रांसपोर्टर भी नियमों की इस कदर धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं कि वे बिना परमिट व टैक्स के ही पंजाब में बसों को दौड़ा रहे हैं। इसके बारे में न तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस कुछ बोलने को तैयार है और न ही ट्रांसपोर्ट अधिकारी। आलम ये है कि इन ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने हर उस जगह पर अपना आॅफिस खोल लिया है जहां पर प्रवासी मजदूर ज्यादा संख्या में रहते हैं। त्योहारों पर यूपी व बिहार जाने वाले प्रवासियों को मनमर्जी के भाव में टिकट बेच रहे हैं। ट्रेनें बंद होने से यात्री भी इतना ज्यादा किराया देकर प्राइवेट बसों में जाने को मजबूर हैं। सीटों से भी ज्यादा यात्रियों को लाद कर रोजाना 900 के करीब बसें दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार व राजस्थान के लिए जा रही हैं जिसमें अकेले यूपी नंबर की 200 के करीब बसें हैं।

नाकाबंदी के दौरान दूसरे राज्यों में पकड़े जाने पर राजनीतिक दबाव बनाकर छुड़वा ली जाती हैं बसें

टूरिस्ट परमिट की ज्यादातर बसों के पास दूसरे राज्यों में जाने का परमिट नहीं होता। ट्रांसपोर्ट सूत्रों के मुताबिक यह बस संचालक सेटिंग के साथ बसों को चलाते हैं। जैसे लुधियाना से चलने वाली बसों की विभाग के लोगों के साथ सेटिंग होती है। यहां पर ये सरेआम सड़कों पर बसें खड़ी कर सवारियों को बिठाते हैं। यहां से चल पंजाब-हरियाणा बाॅर्डर पर और फिर हरियाणा एंट्री पर सेटिंग के साथ बसों को निकलने दिया जाता है। उसके बाद जिस राज्य से बस ने निकलना होता है उस राज्य के बार्डर पर सेटिंग के साथ वहां से बस को निकाला जाता है। अगर किसी जिले का आरटीए या डीटीओ हाईवे पर नाकाबंदी कर इन बसों को घेरता है तो राजनीतिक दबाव बना इन बसों को छुड़वा लिया जाता है।

रोडवेज अधिकारी कई बार कर चुके हैं आरटीए से शिकायत

रोडवेज के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि बस अड्डे के बाहर भी प्राइवेट ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने अपना कब्जा कर रखा है। यहां से भी बिना परमिट वाली बसों में सवारियों को टिकट देकर सफर करवाने का धंधा चल रहा है। रोडवेज अधिकारियों ने बताया कि वह इसके बारे में कई बार आरटीए से शिकायत भी कर चुके हैं कि इन प्राइवेट बसों के परमिट व टैक्स की चेकिंग की जाए, लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं। रोडवेज अधिकारियों ने बताया कि बीते हफ्ते भी वे आरटीए को इसके बारे में शिकायत कर चुके हैं।

पकड़े जाने पर 54 हजार रुपए वसूल छोड़ दी जाती है बस
मौजूदा समय में बाहरी राज्य की बस पंजाब में घुसने का 4 हजार रुपए प्रति 24 घंटे का टैक्स है। अगर कोई बस बिना टैक्स के पकड़ी जाती है तो उसको 50 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगता है और 4 हजार रुपए टैक्स वसूला जाता है। यानि कुल 54 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लेने के बाद ही बस को छोड़ा जाता। मौके पर ही 54 हजार रुपए न भरने वाले की बस को इंपाउंड कर नजदीक के थाना में बंद कर दिया जाता था और जुर्माना वसूलने के बाद ही छोड़ा जाता।

ऑनलाइन टैक्स भर छुड़वा लेते हैं बसें : रिटायर आरटीए
रिटायर आरटीए ने बताया कि हम जब भी नाकाबंदी लगाते थे तो उसकी सूचना पहले ही लीक हो जाती थी। ऐसे में सभी ट्रांसपोर्टर उस दिन का टैक्स भर कर ही बसें चलाते थे। जब भी गुप्त तरीके से नाकाबंदी कर बाहरी राज्यों की बसों को घेरा जाता तो डाइवर बस के अंदर से कागज लेकर आने की बात कह ऑनलाइन टैक्स भर मोबाइल में ही रसीद दिखा देते थे। ऐसे में उनको बस को छोड़ना पड़ता था। ऑनलाइन टैक्स भर तुरंत रसीद जारी करने की योजना भी सरकार के रेवन्यू को चूना लगा रही है। रिटायर आरटीए ने बताया कि सरकार को ऑन लाइन टैक्स वसूलने के 3 से 4 घंटे के बाद रसीद जारी करनी चाहिए। ऐसा करने से नाकाबंदी पर पकड़े जाने वाले बस चालक टैक्स भर रसीद नहीं दिखा पाएंगे जिनको जुर्माना भरना ही पड़ेगा।

मेरी जानकारी में है कि शहर में कई जगहों पर ट्रांसपोर्ट ऑफिस बना प्राइवेट बसों में सवारियों को बैठा रहे हैं। यूपी नंबर की बसें चलने की जानकारी नहीं है। आज से ही इन प्राइवेट बसों की चेकिंग शुरू की जाएगी और सभी बसों के परमिट व टैक्स की जांच की जाएगी।-संदीप सिंह, आरटीए

अगर बिना परमिट की प्राइवेट बसें चल रही हैं तो इसके बारे में हम कुछ नहीं कर सकते। काॅमर्शियल वाहनों के टैक्स व परमिट की जांच आरटीए को ही करनी होती है। अगर आरटीए कहें तो हम जाॅइट टीम बना कर भी चेकिंग कर सकते हैं। -गुरदेव सिंह, एसीपी ट्रैफिक

