चेकिंग:मदर चाइल्ड अस्पताल में दाखिल महिलाओं को मिल रही डाइट से जुड़े सवाल भी किए, ईएसआई अस्पताल में भी विजिट

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लेबर वॉर्ड से लेकर नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र में डायरेक्टर ने जांची सुविधाएं
  • अफसरों के सामने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियम टूटे, मगर किसी ने भी टोकने की जहमत नहीं उठाई

डायरेक्टर हेल्थ सर्विसेस (एसआई) डॉ.गुरमिंदर सिंह मेहमी ने सिविल ईएसआई अस्पताल का दौरा किया। बुधवार को ही सेहत एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी हुसन लाल की ओर से सेहत महकमे के आला अफसरों को जिले के मुताबिक अस्पतालों की जांच कर वहां पाई जाने वाली कमियों और लिए जाने वाले एक्शन की जानकारी देने को कहा था। उन्होंने अफसरों को हर वीरवार दौरा करने के लिए कहा।

डॉ. मेहमी को लुधियाना के अलावा फाजिल्का-फिरोजपुर की भी जिम्मेदारी मिली है। इसी आदेश के बाद डॉ. मेहमी ने सिविल अस्पताल में मदर चाइल्ड अस्पताल के हर वॉर्ड से लेकर नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र, मोर्चरी तक का दौरा किया। मगर अस्पताल में पर्ची कटवाने और नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र के बाहर बिना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के खड़े लोगों को किसी भी अफसर ने नहीं टोका। इस दौरान सिविल सर्जन डॉ.राजेश बग्गा, डिप्टी मेडिकल कमिश्नर डॉ. मोहिंदर सिंह, एसएमओ डॉ. अमरजीत कौर, डॉ. हतिंदर कौर, डॉ. मलविंदर माला भी मौजूद रही।

डॉ. मेहमी ने मदर चाइल्ड अस्पताल में एडमिट महिलाओं से अस्पताल में दी जाने वाली डाइट की क्वालिटी के बारे में सवाल पूछे। इस पर महिलाओं ने कहा कि उन्हें सबकुछ मिल रहा है। मदर चाइल्ड अस्पताल के बाहर जमा सीवरेज का पानी, अस्पताल की टूटी सड़क, बच्चों के वॉर्ड में बिजली न जलने, बिजली की बिखरी तारों और अस्पताल में सालों से बंद पड़ी लिफ्ट का मुद्दा भी उठाया गया। डॉ. मेहमी ने कहा कि अस्पताल में बाकी सब चीजें तो ठीक हैं, लेकिन ये टूटी सड़क बुरी लगती है। वहीं, सीवरेज का मुद्दा भी उठाया गया।

स्टाफ की कमी पूरी करने को कर रहे भर्ती: डॉ. गुरमिंदर मेहमी ने कहा कि अस्पताल में स्टाफ की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए डॉक्टर्स, नर्स और अन्य पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ की भर्ती कर रहे हैं। इसमें 500 डॉक्टर्स और करीब 3000 पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ है। उन्होंने कहा कि अस्पताल में इंतजाम अच्छे हैं। स्टाफ की कमी को पूरा किया जाएगा। अस्पताल का निक्कू वॉर्ड और एसएनसीयू वॉर्ड भी अच्छा है। एसएनसीयू वॉर्ड में ट्रेंड स्टाफ की कमी पर उन्होंने कहा कि उसका भी प्रबंध किया जाएगा। ईएसआई डिस्पेंसरी में मरीजों को आने वाली समस्याओं पर उन्होंने कहा कि अगर वहां पर मरीजों को पर्चियों और इलाज के लिए परेशानी आ रही है तो उसका हल भी किया जाएगा।

कच्चे मुलाजिमों ने दिया मेमोरंडम: सिविल अस्पताल में पिछले 8-10 सालों से काम कर रहे कच्चे मुलाजिमों ने डॉ. मेहमी को मेमोरंडम सौंपा। मुलाजिमों ने लिखा कि कच्चे मुलाजिम डेंगू, टीबी, एचआईवी मरीजों का इलाज करने में तो योगदान दे रहे हैं। वहीं, कोविड में भी मुलाजिमों ने पूरी मेहनत और लग्न के साथ काम किया है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद स्टाफ नर्स को 6500 रुपए, वॉर्ड हेल्पर को 4500 रुपए दिए जा रहे हैं। पूर्व डीसी प्रदीप अग्रवाल ने डीसी रेट पर मुलाजिमों को तनख्वाह देने का वादा किया था, जोकि अधूरा है। मुलाजिमों ने मांग की कि उन्हें डीसी रेट पर किया जाए और एक्सपीरियंस सर्टिफिकेट भी दिया जाएं।

