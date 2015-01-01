पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेल यात्री कृपया ध्यान दें:रेलवे भेज रहा मैसेज, किसान आंदोलन से पहले टिकट बुक कराई है तो कैंसिल न करें, पंजाब के यात्री अंबाला से पकड़ सकते हैं ट्रेन

लुधियाना26 मिनट पहले
  • दिवाली में पंजाब से यूपी-बिहार समेत अन्य राज्यों को जाने वाले यात्रियों के लिए राहत

पंजाब व जम्मू में ट्रेनें बंद हैं। किसानों के आंदोलन से पहले ही जो यात्री पंजाब व जम्मू से ट्रेन में टिकट रिजर्व करवा चुके हैं उन यात्रियों को उसके रेलवे में रजिस्टर करवाए मोबाइल नंबर पर मैसेज भेजा जा रहा है। मैसेज में यात्री को सूचना दी जा रही है कि किसानों के आंदोलन के कारण पंजाब में ट्रेनें बंद हैं। अमृतसर, जालंधर, जम्मू, कटरा, लुधियाना सहित अन्य स्टेशन से टिकट कंफर्म वाले यात्री यात्रा वाले दिन अंबाला से ट्रेन पकड़ सकते हैं। रेलवे के इस मैसेज से हजारों की संख्या में यात्री अब अंबाला रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंच कर वहां से ट्रेन पकड़ दिल्ली, यूपी व बिहार सहित अन्य जिलों के लिए सफर कर रहे हैं। फिरोजपुर डिवीजन के सीनियर डीसीएम चेतन तनेजा ने बताया कि ट्रेनें न चलने से यात्रियों को परेशानी न हो इसलिए यात्रियों को अंबाला से ट्रेन पकड़ने की सूचना दी जा रही है जिनकी टिकट कंफर्म है।

यात्री ने अंबाला से ट्रेन नहीं पकड़ी तो कैंसल हो जाएगी टिकट...

इन दिनों अमृतसर, जालंधर, जम्मू व कटरा से शुरू होने वाली ट्रेनें अंबाला से ही चल रही है। ऐसे में यात्रियों के पास अंबाला से ट्रेन पकड़ने का विकल्प है। अगर कोई यात्री अंबाला पहुंचकर ट्रेन में सफर नहीं करता तो उसकी अगले स्टेशन तक पहुंचने पर कंफर्म टिकट को कैंसल कर दिया जाता है। अंबाला तक टिकट कैंसिल ना होने का विकल्प सिर्फ किसानों के पंजाब में चल रहे रेल रोको आंदोलन तक ही है। उदाहरण के तौर पर बता दें कि अमृतसर से अगर किसी व्यक्ति का टिकट कंफर्म है तो वह अपनी सीट पर ना मिला तो जालंधर तक आते ही टिकट चेकिंग स्टाफ द्वारा उसका टिकट कैंसिल कर दिया जाता है।

रोजाना करीब किया जा रहा 6 हजार यात्रियों को मैसेज... कोरोना के कारण 24 सितंबर से पहले सिर्फ 14 ट्रेनें पंजाब व जम्मू, कटरा से चलती थी। इन 14 ट्रेनों में रोजाना करीब 6 हज़ार यात्री टिकट बुक करवा सफर करता था। अब अंबाला के बाद किसी भी गाड़ी को पंजाब में एंटर नहीं होने दिया जा रहा। ऐसे में जिन की टिकट कंफर्म है वह लोग यात्रा वाले दिन अंबाला से अपनी ट्रेन पर उसी टिकट पर सफर कर सकते हैं।

