बाजारों पर असर:स्टील, कैमिकल इंपोर्ट न होने से कच्चा माल भी होने लगा महंगा, उत्पादन प्रभावित, रेल ट्रैक बंद, कई उत्पाद भी ‘ट्रैक’ से उतरेे

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • साइकिल, ऑटो पार्ट्स, डाइंग इंडस्ट्री पर सीधा असर

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों की ओर से किए जा रहे प्रदर्शन के कारम रेलवे ट्रैक बंद होने से एक्सपोर्ट व इंपोर्ट के साथ ही देश के ही दूसरे हिस्सों से आने वाला कच्चा माल भी रुक गया है। ऐसे में साइकिल, ऑटो पार्ट्स और डाइंग इंडस्ट्री सीधे तौर पर प्रभावित हुई हैं। कच्चा माल महंगा होने के अलावा बाहर से आने वाली रोजमर्रा की जरुरतों की अन्य कई चीजों के दामों में भी इजाफा हो रहा है। इसका असर अब बाजारों पर दिखने लगा है, जिसके चलते आने वाले दिनों में आम लोगों का घरेलू बजट भी गड़बड़ा सकता है।

सामान्य साइकिल 200-300 रुपए तक महंगी, कई लग्जरी मॉडल की बढ़ी शॉर्टेज

नीलम साइकिल इंडस्ट्री के मालिक व फीको के चेयरमैन केके सेठ ने बताया कि उनके ट्रेड में कच्चे माल के तौर पर निकल, स्टील, केमिकल-कलर का इस्तेमाल होता है। अगर देश के दूसरे हिस्सों से भी एचआर क्वायल मंगवाना चाहें तो उसे सड़कमार्ग से नहीं मंगा सकते हैं। कच्चे माल की कमी के चलते उत्पादन में 50-60 फीसदी तक गिरावट आई है। वहीं लागत बढ़ने से सामान्य साइकिल ही 200-300 रुपये मंहगी हो गई है। मल्टी-स्पीड मॉडल तो तैयार ही नहीं हो पा रहे, अन्य कई लग्जरी मॉडल की शॉर्टेज बढ़ रही है।

कलर-कैमिकल 20% तक महंगे

लुधियाना डाइंग एसोसिएशन के प्रेसिडेंट अशोक मक्कड़ के मुताबिक होजरी-गारमेंट्स की रंगाई में इस्तेमाल होने वाले कलर-केमिकल चीन व ताइवान से आते हैं। ड्राईपोर्ट्स से कंटेनर न पहुंच पाने से इनके रेट 15-20 फीसदी तक बढ़ गए हैं। डीजल इंजन के बड़े एक्सपोर्टर रजनीश आहूजा के अनुसार विदेश से स्टील व अन्य कच्चा माल न आने से 10% तक रेट बढ़ गए हैं।

स्टील के दाम 5 रुपए प्रति टन बढ़े
तमाम प्रोडेक्ट्स में इस्तेेमाल होने वाले स्टील को लेकर इंडियन स्टील कंज्यूमर्स कौंसिल के मेंबर बदीश जिंदल का कहना है कि प्राइमरी स्टील के रेट 5 हजार रुपये प्रति टन तक बढ़े हैं। जबकि स्क्रैप भी 2 से ढाई रुपये प्रति किलो महंगा हो गया। इससे साइकिल, हैंड-टूल्स मशीन, हार्डवेयर, सिलाई मशीन, खेती उपकरण जैसे जरुरत के उत्पादों की कीमत बढ़ रही हैं।

कच्चे माल की कमी से तमाम उत्पाद महंगे हुए हैं लेकिन कंफर्डेशन ऑफ इंडियन इंडस्ट्री ने राज्य स्तर पर अभी इसका आंकड़ा कंपाइल नहीं किया है। इतना जरुर है कि केंद्र व राज्य सरकारों को चिंताजनक होती स्थिति से अवगत करा दिया है। -राहुल आहूजा, सीआईआई पंजाब चैप्टर के प्रेसिडेंट

