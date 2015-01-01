पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई व्यवस्था:वाहनों पर फैंसी नंबरों के लिए रविवार से मंगलवार तक रजिस्ट्रेशन बुधवार-वीरवार को बोली, शनिवार रात 12 बजे तक देनी होगी पेमेंट

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट ने जारी किया लेटर, पसंदीदा नंबर लेने के लिए सीरीज खत्म होने का नहीं करना होगा इंतजार

वाहनों पर फैंसी नंबर(यूनिक एक्नोलेजमेंट नंबर) लगाने वालों के लिए ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट ने हर सप्ताह बोली लगाने की सुविधा आरंभ कर दी है। इस संबंध में ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी के. सिवा प्रसाद की ओर से पत्र जारी किया गया है। पत्र जारी कर कहा गया है कि वाहनों पर फैंसी नंबर के शौकीन अपनी पसंद का नंबर लेना चाहते हैं तो उन्हें सीरीज खत्म होने का इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

हर सप्ताह नंबरों की बोली लगेगी। रविवार सुबह 9 बजे से मंगलवार रात 12 बजे तक रजिस्ट्रेशन की जाएगी। बोली बुधवार सुबह 12:01 से वीरवार रात 12 बजे तक होगी। इसके बाद शुक्रवार 12:01 बजे से शनिवार रात 12 बजे तक बोली कर्ता को पेमेंट करनी होगी। बोली में भाग लेने के लिए 1000 रुपए प्रत्येक नंबर के भरने होंगे, जोकि नाॅन रिफंडेबल होंगे।

बचे हुए नंबर अगली बोली में होंगे
बोली के दौरान जो नंबर बच जाएंगे उसे अगले सप्ताह में होने वाली बोली में रखा जाएगा। अगर बोली कर्ता की ओर से समय पर पैसे नहीं भरे जाते तो नंबर रद्द होकर बोली में शामिल कर दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह हर सप्ताह बोली हुआ करेगी।

एचसी, एचडी सीरीज शुरू

जानकारी के मुताबिक एचएल की सीरिज खत्म होने के बाद एक साथ दो सीरीज शुरू कर दी गई है। जिसमें एचसी और एचडी सीरिज शामिल है। एक साथ दो सीरिज शुरु होने से फैंसी नंबरों का क्रेज रखने वालों को नंबर आसानी से नंबर हासिल हो सकेंगे।

पांच से दस हजार दे उठाएं पसंदीदा नंबर: अगर फैंसी नंबर के अलावा अपनी पसंद का कोई नंबर अगर उठाना चाहता है तो उसे 5 से 10 हजार तक का भुगतान करना पडेगा।

15 दिन में नहीं लगाया खरीदा नंबर तो हो जाएगा रद्द

बोली कर्ता (बिडर) की ओर से अगर खरीद गया नंबर रजिस्टर्ड गाड़ी पर 15 दिन की अंदर नहीं लगाया जाता तो अलॉट किया नंबर अपने आप ही रदद् हो जायेगा ओर जमा की गई रकम भी वापिस नही होगी। रदद् हुआ नंबर दोबारा पब्लिक के लिए बोली में रखा जायेगा। नंबर खरीदने वाले व्यक्ति को दो दिन में पैमेंट करनी होती है। अगर ट्रांजैक्शन के दौरान किसी कारण पैमेंट 7 दिन में नही हो पाती तो इस सूरत में नंबर दोबारा बोली में लगाया जायेगा।

