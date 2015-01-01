पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Rumors Spread About Board Exams, Concern Of Students parents Increased, The Board Clarified The Situation

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोनाकाल:बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को लेकर अफवाहें फैली, स्टूडेंट्स-पेरेंट्स की चिंता बढ़ी तो बोर्ड ने स्पष्ट की स्थिति

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीएसईबी: फरवरी में प्रैक्टिकल, 15 मार्च के बाद ही परीक्षाओं पर विचार
  • सीबीएसई: अफवाहों पर नहीं दें ध्यान वेबसाइट पर दी जाएगी सही जानकारी

रागिनी कौशल | कोविड-19 के कारण इस बार स्कूलों में सिर्फ ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई ही हो सकी। उधर, जल्द ही बोर्ड एग्जाम को लेकर भी बोर्ड घोषणा करने वाले हैं। सेंटर से लेकर स्टेट बोर्ड ने अभी तक बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को लेकर पुष्टि नहीं की है, लेकिन उससे पहले अफवाहों का दौर है। हाल ही में सेंटर बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (सीबीएसई) के 10वीं-12वीं बोर्ड एग्जाम की तारीखों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर जहां मार्च का समय बताया जा रहा है। वहीं, कई मैसेज में एग्जाम रद्द होने की भी बात कही जा रही है। इन्हीं अफवाहों के मद्देनजर सीबीएसई ने आधिकारिक पुष्टि की कि अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें। विचार-विमर्श के बाद ही बोर्ड एग्जाम की तारीखों का ऐलान आधिकारिक वेबसाइट होगा। ऐसे में स्टूडेंट्स, पेरेंट्स औैर स्कूलों को फिलहाल किसी तरह की चिंता न करें।

उधर, पंजाब स्कूल एजुकेशन बोर्ड भी 5वीं, 8वीं, 10वीं और 12वीं के बोर्ड एग्जाम को लेकर मंथन कर रहा है। फिलहाल कोई तारीख निश्चित नहीं हुई। केंद्र की जारी गाइडलाइंस और निर्देशों के बाद ही ऐलान किया जाएगा। बोर्ड के चेयरमैन डॉ.योग राज शर्मा ने बताया कि फरवरी में प्रैक्टिकल लेने पर विचार है। कुछ समय पहले 37 हजार स्टूडेंट्स के सप्लीमेंट्री एग्जाम भी लिए हैं। इनमें सभी नियमों का पालन कर एग्जाम हुए और रिजल्ट भी घोषित कर दिए गए। हालांकि फाइनल एग्जाम में स्टूडेंट्स ज्यादा होंगे। हम इसी तरह से सभी नियमों का पालन कर ही सभी चार क्लासों के एग्जाम करवाएंगे। सरकार ने 15 मार्च तक जनगणना करवानी है। कई स्टाफ मेंबर्स की ड्यूटी उसमें लगेगी। ऐसे में 21 मार्च के बाद ही फाइनल एग्जाम की तारीख रखेंगे।

आईसीएसई: चुनावों की तारीखें जानने के बाद ही लेंगे फैसला

काउंसिल फॉर द इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन (सीआईएससीई) की ओर से भी परीक्षाओं को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी सांझी की है। बोर्ड ने साफ किया है कि चीफ इलेक्शन कमिशनर से विभिन्न राज्यों में अप्रैल-मई 2021 में होने वाले चुनावों की तारीख के बारे में जानकारी मांगी गई है, ताकि बोर्ड एग्जाम और चुनावों की तारीख आपस में क्लैश न करें। इससे स्टूडेंट्स को किसी तरह की समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े।

मॉडल पेपर वेबसाइट पर किए जाएंगे अपलोड : चेयरमैन-कोविड-19 के कारण छठी से 12वीं के सिलेबस में 30% की कटौती की है। इस बार क्लासें नहीं लग पाई। इसे देखते हुए हम क्वेश्चन पेपर में भी बदलाव करेंगे। इसके लिए मॉडल पेपर भी बनाए जा रहे हैं। इन्हें वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किया जाएगा। उसके अनुसार ही एग्जाम होंगे। एग्जामिनेशन सेंटर के लिए बड़े स्टूडेंट्स के लिए 3 किलोमीटर तक का घेरा और छोटी क्लासों के एग्जामिनेशन 1 किलोमीटर के घेरे में बनाने होते हैं। सुरक्षा, सीसीटीवी की सुविधा के अनुसार सेंटर बनाएंगे। -डॉ. योग राज, चेयरमैन, पीएसईबी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें