स्वच्छ प्रतियोगिता:शहर में सेक्रेड हार्ट स्कूल, सीएमसी अस्पताल, पार्क प्लाजा सबसे स्वच्छ, स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक करने वालों को दिया गया सर्टिफिकेट

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • निगम ने शहरवासियों को स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक करने वाले गणमान्यों को कार्यक्रम में बांटे सर्टिफिकेट और ट्रॉफी

इंदौर की तर्ज पर शहर काे स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए मेयर बलकार संधू ने शहरवासियों की भागीदारी बढ़ाने के लिए स्वच्छ प्रतियोगिता करवाई। इससे निगम को ये फायदा हुआ कि लोगों ने भी बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेकर अपने स्तर पर नए प्रयत्न कर कूड़ा प्रोसेसिंग घर में ही शुरू की। साथ ही स्वच्छता को प्रमुखता दी। ऐसे लोगों को सम्मानित करने के लिए स्थानीय बचत भवन में कार्यक्रम करवा विजेताओं को सर्टिफिकेट और ट्रॉफी

दी। जॉइंट कमिश्नर स्वाति टिवाणा ने बताया कि 5 केटेगरी में प्रतियोगिताओं को सम्मानित किया गया। इस दौरान नोडल अफसर अश्वनी सहोता ने मेहमानों का स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर सेक्रेटरी जसदेव सिंह सेखों, पार्षद राशि अग्रवाल, चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर जगजीत सिंह, अमीर सिंह बाजवा, गुरिंदर सिंह, बलदेव सिंह मौजूद रहे।

{एजुकेशन : सेक्रेड हार्ट कॉन्वेंट स्कूल पहले, सतपाल मित्तल स्कूल दूसरे और बीसीएम स्कूल तीसरे स्थान पर रहा।
{अस्पताल : सीएमसी पहले, फोर्टिस दूसरे और सिविल अस्पताल तीसरे स्थान पर रहा।
{सरकारी दफ्तर: जिला डिफेंस वेल्फेयर ऑफिस पहले, केंद्रीय डाकघर दूसरे और ईपीएफओ दफ्तर तीसरे स्थान ।
{ कमेटियां: मानव जीवन आदर्श सेवा सोसाइटी को पहला, गुरु राम दास कोऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी को दूसरा और सिल्वर कुंज देव सोसाइटी को तीसरा स्थान मिला।
{ होटल: पार्क प्लाजा को पहला, रीगल ब्लू को दूसरा और महाराज रिजेंसी को तीसरा स्थान मिला।
{ बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस स्कूल: बीसीएम आर्या मॉडल सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल पहले नंबर पर आया। स्कूल की तरफ से 3 हजार से ज्यादा बच्चों को होम कंपोस्टिंग की प्रक्रिया संबंधी जानकारी और मुकाबला करवाया। स्कूल में कंपोस्टिंग पिट, वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग, हर्बल पार्क आदि बनाए। क्लास रूम में नीला-हरा डस्टबिन लगाए। दीवारों पर स्वच्छता को दर्शाती ग्राफिटी बनवाई। वर्ल्ड नेचर कंजर्वेशन डे मनाया। इसमें वेस्ट मैटीरियल से सामान बच्चों को बनाने सिखाए।
जागरुकता-कूड़ा प्रबंधन के लिए इन्हें किया सम्मानित

{नीरज आर्या: कोरोनाकाल में राशन, सेनेटाइजर-मास्क निगम को दिए। {अनिल गुप्ता: 50 हजार मास्क-सेनेटाइजर दिए। {रवि साहिल: स्वच्छ मिशन के तहत गाना लिखा। { गौरवदीप सिंह: ग्राफिटी बनाई। { हेमंत संधू: निगम की गाड़ियों पर जीपीएस सिस्टम लगवाए। { भट्‌टी : मेन पुलों के आसपास ग्राफिटी की। { तेजिंदर सिंह : मिट्टी की बनी कंपोस्टिंग जार लोगों को बांटी। {अपिंदर सोढी: घर में कंपोस्टिंग कर अवेयर किया। { डॉ. नीलम सोढी: निगम के साथ मिलकर होम कंपोस्टिंग की जागरूकता दी। { दविंदर कौर: कोरोना के समय मास्क, ग्लब्स मुहैया करवाए। { राशि अग्रवाल: वॉर्ड-84 में डोर-टु-डोर सेग्रीगेशन मुहिम चलाई। {भोली महंत: ट्रांसजेंडर कम्युनिटी को स्वच्छता प्रति जागरूक किया। {हरदेव कौर: वेस्ट मैटीरियल कपड़े से थैले, टाइलों से मनियारी, गुलदस्ते, पेंटिंग। {रूचि बावा: सोर्स सेग्रीगेशन और शहर में पौधे लगाने की मुहिम चलाई। {अनिरूद्ध: बचा खाना जरूरतमंदों तक पहुंचाया। {राजेश जैन: लिक्विड वेस्ट, सॉलिड वेस्ट की मैनेजमेंट जैविक खाद बनाने में की। {विक्रमजीत: पुराने टायरों को सुंदरता के तौर पर पेश किया। {प्रितपाल सिंह: वीडियो बना अवेयर किया। {शिव सोनी: समारोह करवा जागरूक किया। {जसदेव सेखों: रोज गार्डन में वेस्ट मैटीरियल से सुंदरता लाई। {नरिंदरपाल सिंह: घर के गीले-सूखे कूड़े का प्रबंधन किया। {राधा रानी: घर में नए तरीके से वेस्ट मैटीरियल से खाद बनाई। {सुशील: घर में जैविक खाद बनाई, लोगों को जागरूक किया। {रूपाली: जैविक खाद तैयार कर जागरूक किया। {रुमानी: बच्चों को उत्साहित किया। {अशिमा: स्टूडेंट्स को किया जागरूक। {मजीदन: ग्रुप ने मास्क बना बांटे।

