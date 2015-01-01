पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:कंपनी वर्करों की सैलरी मुलाजिमों ने अपने खातों में ट्रांसफर कर 13.5 लाख रुपए ठगे

लुधियाना24 मिनट पहले
  • शिकायत के आठ महीने बाद एफआईआर, आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू

सिक्योरिटी कंपनी के वर्करों की सैलरी कुछ मुलाजिमों ने अपने खातों में ट्रांसफर कर लिए। मालिक को जब पता चला तो इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को दी। डिवीजन 6 पुलिस ने आठ महीने बाद आरोपी अमरीक सिंह, प्रभजोत सिंह और तजिंदर कौर के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का पर्चा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। शिकायतकर्ता इंडियन सिक्योरिटी सर्विस के मालिक जगराज सिंह ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी। इसमें उन्होंने कहा कि तीनों आरोपी उनके पास काम करते थे।

इसमें से अमरीक सिंह का काम वर्करों की हाजिरी लगाना होता था। उसने सभी मुलाजिमों का रिकॉर्ड अपने पास ले लिया और अपना बाकी साथियों से मिल मुलाजिमों के खातों में आने वाली सैलरी को अपने खातों में ट्रांसफर करवाने लगे। जब वर्करों के पास पैसे नहीं पहुंचे तो उन्होंने मालिक से शिकायत की। जब उन्होंने मामले की जांच की तो पता चला कि आरोपियों ने सारे अपने खातों में ट्रांसफर कर लिए हैं। उन्होंने अफसरों को इसकी शिकायत दी। इसके बाद जांच हुई और अब आठ महीने बाद पर्चा किया गया।

अमेरिका भेजने के नाम पर दंपति ने 5.69 लाख ठगे

विदेश भेजने के नाम पर लाखों की ठगी मारने पर दुगरी पुलिस ने पति-पत्नी पर पर्चा दर्ज किया है। आरोपियों की पहचान हरप्रीत सिंह और तजिंदरपाल कौर के रूप में हुई है। फिलहाल उनकी तलाश की जा रही है। पीड़ित सुनील चौधरी ने बताया कि जनवरी में आरोपियों ने उन्हें अमेरिका भेजने के नाम पर 1.40 लाख रुपए लिए थे। इसके बाद पेपर और बाकी का काम पूरा करने के लिए उन्होंने 4.29 लाख रुपए और लिए। पीड़ित ने उसे कहा कि उसका जल्दी वीजा लगवा दे, लेकिन वो टाल-मटोल करने लगे और फोन उठाना भी बंद कर दिया। पीड़ित ने उन्हें पैसे लौटाने को कहा तो उन्होंने देने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद उन्होंने पुलिस से शिकायत कर पर्चा दर्ज करवाया।

