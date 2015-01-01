पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:सरंपच लाल सिंह गिरफ्तार, स्विफ्ट कार बाइक बरामद, आज पेश होंगे सभी आरोपी

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
कीज होटल के मालिक पंकज गुप्ता के बेटे विनम्र गुप्ता का अपहरण करने के मामले में आखिरी आरोपी सरपंच लाल सिंह को थाना दुगरी की पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी के कब्जे से वारदात में इस्तेमाल स्विफ्ट कार और एक बाइक व नंबर प्लेट्स बरामद हुई हैं। वहीं, सभी आरोपियों को शनिवार को पुलिस कोर्ट में पेश करेगी।

कार से नंबर प्लेट्स भी बरामद-एसएचओ सुरिंदर चोपड़ा ने बताया कि उक्त मामले में आखिरी आरोपी सरपंच लाल सिंह फरार था। जिसे उन्होंने उसी के गांव से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ की तो उससे स्विफ्ट कार मिली, जिसका इस्तेमाल नंबर प्लेट्स तैयार करवाने और लगाने में किया गया था। उसमें से नंबर प्लेट्स भी बरामद हुईं। इसके अलावा एक बाइक भी मिला। उक्त बाइक का इस्तेमाल आरोपियों ने बच्चे को गाड़ी में डगरू फाटक के पास छोड़ने के बाद भागने में किया था। उसी बाइक पर आरोपी हरिंदरपाल सिंह, सुखदेव और लाल सिंह फरार हुए थे।

अब तक उक्त मामले में ड्राइवर हरिंदरपाल, सुखदेव सिंह, रछपाल सिंह, लाल सिंह और मंदीप कौर को पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर चुकी थी।गौर हो कि 1 दिसंबर को पंकज गुप्ता का ड्राइवर हरिंदरपाल सिंह उनके ढाई वर्षीय बेटे विनम्र को उनकी ही स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार नें अगवा कर ले गया था और 4 करोड़ की फिरौती मांगी थी।

