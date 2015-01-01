पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:लॉकडाउन के बाद स्कूल खुले 32 दिन बीते, कोरोना के खौफ के चलते नहीं बढ़ी स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या

लुधियाना3 घंटे पहले
पीएयू सरकारी स्मार्ट स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल संजीव थापर
  • सरकारी स्कूलों में 9वीं से 12वीं तक 78401 स्टूडेंट्स, 10% आ रहे

सरकार के आदेशों के मुताबिक 9वीं से 12 वीं तक के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए 15 अक्टूबर को स्कूल खोल दिए गए। परंतु बच्चों को पेरेंट्स की परमिशन के साथ ही बुलाए जाने के लिए कहा गया है। कोविड के चलते इस समय सरकारी स्कूलों में 10 प्रतिशत ही बच्चे हाजिर रहे है। जानकारी के मुताबिक सरकारी स्कूलों में 9वीं से 12वीं तक 78,401 स्टूडेंट्स हैं। जिसमें 9वीं के 23133, 10वीं के 17834, 11वीं के 21183 और 12वीं के 16251 स्टूडेंट्स हैं। विभाग की ओर से स्टूडेंट्स को ऑनलाइन स्टडी भी साथ-साथ करवाई जा रही है ताकि जो बच्चे स्कूल नहीं आ रहे वे घर पर रह कर पढ़ाई जारी रख सकें।

प्रिंसिपल बोले-कोविड के कारण पेरेंट्स नहीं भेज रहे बच्चे
पीएयू सरकारी स्मार्ट स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल संजीव थापर ने कहा कि इस समय स्कूल में बच्चे बहुत कम आ रहे हैंक्योंकि विभाग की ओर से पास(पंजाब अचीवमेंट सर्वे) के टेस्ट करवाए जा रहे हैं। इस कारण बच्चे कम आ रहे हैं। दूसरा कोविड के कारण पेरेंट्स बच्चों को स्कूल भेजने के लिए तैयार नहीं है।

सरकारी स्कूल सिमिट्री रोड की प्रिंसिपल तस्कीन ने बताया कि 10वीं व 12वीं बोर्ड कक्षा के बच्चे कम संख्या में पढ़ाई के लिए आ रहे हैं। जबकि 11वीं व 9वीं के बच्चे नामात्र ही आ रहे हैं। क्योंकि पेरेंट्स कोविड के कारण बच्चों को भेजने के लिए तैयार नहीं है। ऑनलाइन क्लासें जारी हैं।

पेरेंट्स बोले वैक्सीन आने पर ही बच्चों को भेजेंगे स्कूल
पेरेंट्स अमनदीप ग्रेवाल ने बताया कि कोविड की वैक्सिन नहीं आई है इसलिए जब तक वेक्सिन नहीं आती स्कूल बच्चों को नहीं भेंजेंगे। जो पढ़ाई स्कूल में होनी है वह ऑनलाइन हो रही है। बच्चों को अगर कुछ समझना होता है तो टीचर से फोन पर पूछ लेते हैं।

पेरेंट्स अनामिका ने बताया कि अगर स्कूल जिम्मेदारी लेंगे तो ही बच्चे को स्कूल भेजना शुरू करेंगी। स्कूल की तरह से फार्म भेजा गया था उस पर लिख कर भेज दिया गया था कि वह बच्चें को स्कूल नहीं भेजेंगे। पढ़ाई बच्चे की ऑनलाइन जारी है, अगर कुछ डाउट होता है तो वह टीचर से पूछ लेते है और टीचर भी कोपरेट कर रहे है।

स्कूलों को खास तौर पर हिदायत दी गई हैं कि पेरेंट्स की मंजूरी के साथ ही बच्चों को स्कूल बुलाया जाए। टीचर्स की ओर से ऑनलाइन क्लासें लगाकर बच्चों का काम कराया जा रहा है। -स्वर्णजीत कौर, डीईओ

सरकारी स्कूलों की तुलना में उनके स्कूलों में बच्चे पढ़ाई के लिए आ रहे हैं। अ 50 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स 9वीं से 12वीं तक के आ रहे हैं वो भी पेरेंट्स की मंजूरी के साथ। -आनंद ठाकुर, सीनियर वाइस प्रधान, एसोसिएटेड स्कूल जाॅइंट एक्शन फ्रंट

