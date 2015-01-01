पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने बैंस के खिलाफ सीपी दफ्तर पर दिया धरना

लुधियाना12 मिनट पहले
शिरोमणि अकाली दल की अगुवाई में सोमवार को पुलिस कमिश्नर दफ्तर के बाहर लोक इंसाफ पार्टी के प्रमुख सिमरजीत सिंह बैंस और अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर धरना दिया। इस दौरान शरणजीत सिंह ढिल्लों, हरीश राय ढांडा, रंजीत सिंह ढिल्लों, मनप्रीत सिंह अयाली, दर्शन सिंह शिवालिक, हरचरण सिंह गोहलवड़िया, हरभजन सिंह डंग, सुरिंदर कौर दयाल, कुलदीप सिंह खालसा, निर्मन सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह गोशा पहुंचे और एक घंटे तक धरना दिया।

नेताओं ने कहा कि 16 नवंबर को पीड़ित महिला की लिखित शिकायत के बावजूद अभी तक पुलिस ने पर्चा दर्ज नहीं किया है, जो सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेशों की अवमानना है। पुलिस पीड़िता को उसके घर से बार-बार पुलिस लाइंस ले जाकर कानून का उल्लंघन कर रही है। शिअद नेताओं ने कहा कि पुलिस मामला दर्ज न कर सीधे तौर पर बैंस की मदद कर रही है। नेताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि सीएम ने घटना पर आंखें मूंद ली हैं। नेताओं ने कहा कि जब तक पीड़िता को न्याय नहीं मिल जाता, तब तक अकाली दल चुप नहीं रहेगा।

पीड़िता को जल्द दिलाएं इंसाफ

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की जिला प्रधान मनिंदर कौर घुम्मन की अगुवाई में डेलीगेशन सीपी से मिला। इसमें विशेष रूप से प्रभारी किरण शर्मा, पार्षद दल की नेता सुनीता शर्मा शामिल हुईं। लिप प्रमुख सिमरजीत सिंह बैंस के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर सीपी को मेमोरंडम सौंपा। घुम्मन ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ऐसे मामलों में तुरंत एफआईआर दर्ज कर जांच शुरू करनी चाहिए। इसीलिए एक सामान्य नागरिक और विधायक के मामले में कानून अलग तरह से काम कर रहा है। आम जनता को डर है कि आरोपी, एक विधायक होने के नाते, सरकार पर अपने प्रभाव का उपयोग कर रहा है और सरकार उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने से बच रही है। सीपी से मांग की की पीड़िता महिला को जल्द इंसाफ दिलाया जाए। अन्यथा भाजपा महिला मोर्चा के धरने प्रदर्शन किए जाएंगे।

इधर, एडीसीपी को बयान देने पहुंचे बैंस, आधे घंटे तक सवाल-जवाब

दुष्कर्म के आरोपों के फेर में उलझे लिप प्रमुख व विधायक सिमरजीत सिंह बैंस और उनके भाई करमजीत सिंह बैंस सोमवार की शाम को पुलिस लाइन स्थित एसीपी हेडक्वार्टर अश्वनी गोत्याल के ऑफिस में अपने बयान देने के लिए पहुंचे, जहां उनके साथ उनके समर्थक भी पहुंचे। वहीं, बैंस ने सभी आरोपों को बेबुनियाद बताया और सच जल्दी सामने आने की बात कही। शाम करीब 6 बजे बैंस टीम के साथ पक्ष रखने एडीसीपी दफ्तर पहुंचे, जहां करीब आधा घंटा कमरे में एडीसीपी के सामने पक्ष रखा।

वहीं, महिला अधिकारी अश्वनी गोत्याल की तरफ से केस से संबंधित कई सवाल किए। उनके हर सवाल बैंस ने खुद का चरित्र साफ बताया और मामले की हर तरह से जांच करने की मांग की। बैंस ने कहा कि महिला ने जो ऑडियो या चैट सार्वजनिक की, वो सिर्फ पाॅलिटिकल स्टंट है। ऑडियो में उन्होंने कोई अभद्र या गलत भाषा इस्तेमाल नहीं की। उन्होंने कहा कि जो राजनीतिक दल उनके खिलाफ धरने या पुतले फूंक रहे हैं, वो भी इंतजार करें। जल्द सच सामने आने वाला है। उनके खिलाफ जितने भी पर्चे हुए, वो राजनीतिक रंजिश की वजह से हुए हैं, जबकि किसी में भी उनकी शमूलियत नहीं थी।

