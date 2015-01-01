पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:छत पर खड़ी सेल्समैन की बहन पर चलाई गोली, पानी की टंकी में जाकर लगी, बचाव,दुगरी एलआईजी फ्लैट्स इलाके की घटना

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • पीड़ित पक्ष का आरोप, पहले करवाया पर्चा, वापस लेने के लिए मिली थी धमकी

दुगरी एलआईजी फ्लैट्स इलाके में सोमवार रात कुछ लोगों ने छत पर खड़ी महिला पर गोली चला दी, जोकि उसके न लगकर पानी की टंकी में जा लगी। परिजनों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची दुगरी पुलिस ने टंकी से गोली का सिक्का बरामद किया है। वरुण शर्मा ने बताया कि वो सेल्समैन की नौकरी करता है। सोमवार रात को वो परिवार के साथ छत पर खाना खाने के बाद टहल रहे थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने सुना कि

कुछ लोग गेट के पास पर्चे की बात कर रहे थे। जब तक वो आगे होकर देखते कौन है, तभी एकदम से जहां उनकी बहन आंचल खड़ी थी, उसकी तरफ एक गोली चली जोकि साइड से निकलकर पानी की टंकी में जा लगी। ये देखते ही वो सभी नीचे चले गए। कुछ देर बाद अपने पड़ोसियों के साथ छत पर आए तो देखा कि टंकी में सुराख हो रखा था और उसमें से सारा पानी बाहर था। उन्होंने टंकी के अंदर देखा तो वहां गोली पड़ी

थी। उन्होंने तुंरत पुलिस को सूचना दी। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि वो उन्हें शक है कि जिनके साथ पहले विवाद हुआ था, उन्होंने ये न करवाया हो?उधर, एसएचओ सुरिंदर चोपड़ा ने बताया कि घटनास्थल से जो मिला वो गोली नहीं गोली का सिक्का था। फिलहाल अभी तक कुछ पता नहीं चला कि किसने चलाई है। इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

