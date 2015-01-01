पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्कर गिरफ्तार:ड्राइवरों को नशा सप्लाई करने जा रहा तस्कर काबू, 500 ग्राम अफीम बरामद

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
ड्राइवरों को अफीम की सप्लाई करवाने वाले तस्कर को थाना मोती नगर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी की पहचान गिल रोड स्थित दशमेश नगर के परविंदर सिंह के रूप में हुई है। उसके कब्जे से 500 ग्राम अफीम बरामद हुई है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने आरोपी के पिता को भी नामजद किया है, उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है। जांच अधिकारी राजकुमार ने बताया कि उन्हें सूचना मिली थी कि आरोपी समराला चौक के पास ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में ड्राइवरों को अफीम सप्लाई करने का धंधा करता है। लिहाजा पुलिस टीम ने ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के पीछे उसे एक्टिवा पर जाते हुए काबू कर लिया। आरोपी ने बताया कि वो ग्रेजुएट है और पिछले कुछ समय से टैक्सी चलाने का काम कर रहा है। उसका पिता मंजीत सिंह अफीम सप्लाई करने का धंधा करता है, जोकि उसे अफीम लाकर देता था और उसे सप्लाई करने को कहता था। इसके बाद वो अलग-अलग जगह सप्लाई देने जाता था। उसके पिता पर पहले भी कई पर्चे हैं और तस्करों से संबंध हैं।

