मीटिंग:वोटरों की समस्याओं के हल को स्पेशल प्रोग्राम 15 से, जोन बी में सहायक रिटर्निंग अफसर ने की इलेक्शन विभाग के अफसरों-मुलाजिमों से मीटिंग

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
वोटरों की समस्याओं के हल के लिए 15 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक स्पेशल प्रोग्राम चलाया जाएगा। इसके लिए अफसरों और मुलाजिमों की ड्यूटियां लगाई गई हैं। इस प्रोग्राम के तहत वोटर कार्ड से जुड़े स्पेशल काम किए जाएंगे। स्टाफ की ओर से वोटरों को हरसंभव सुविधा देने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

यह जानकारी जॉइंट कमिश्नर-कम-सहायक रिटर्निंग अफसर स्वाति टिवाणा ने शुक्रवार को दी। वह निगम जोन बी में आते इलाकों में रह रहे वोटरों को इलेक्शन विभाग से संबंधित आ रही दिक्कतों को लेकर मीटिंग को संबोधित कर रही थीं। टिवाणा ने कहा कि अगर वोटरों को पोलिंग स्टेशन पर पहले दिक्कत आई हो तो भी वह उन्हें बता सकते हैं, ताकि आगामी चुनावों से पहले दूर करवाया जा सकेगा। विधायक संजय तलवाड़ ने बताया कि संबंधित स्टाफ ने विश्वास दिलाया कि वोटरों को किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। वोट कटवाने, नई वोट बनवाने, वोटर कार्ड में करेक्शन करवाने के अलावा सभी प्रकार की समस्याएं दूर करने के लिए अफसर काम करेंगे। इस मौके पर ओपी कपूर, पिंका शर्मा, मनिंदर कौर, राजेश कुमार, चमकौर सिंह, तेजिंदर सिंह, तरणजीत सिंह सतीश कुमार, अब्दुल सतार, शविंदर कौर, इंद्रजीत सिंह, अमनिंदर सिंह, कशिश गर्ग, अश्वनी कुमार, चंद्र प्रकाश, विनीत कुमार, तरुण गोयल, विवेक वर्मा, कमलजीत कौर, कंवलजीत सिंह, कपिल मेहता मौजूद रहे।

