पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक रात में दो हत्याएं:सीपी दफ्तर के सामने दोस्त के चेहरे पर पत्थर मार कर मौत के घाट उतारा, दोस्त का बैग ले जा उसके कपड़े पहनने की रंजिश में मारा, काबू

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अवैध संबंधों का शक, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों में सोमवार रात को दो लोगों की बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी गई। दोनों ही मामलों में पुलिस ने पर्चा दर्ज कर लिया है और एक में आरोपी की गिरफ्तार भी डाल दी है। फिलहाल मामलों की पड़ताल की जा रही है। पहले मामले में सोमवार की देर रात थाना डिविजन 8 की पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि सीपी दफ्तर के पास ट्रैफिक लाइटों पर एक शख्स का शव पड़ा है। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मृतक पंडत उर्फ काशा (30) के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए रख दिया। वहीं, उसके दोस्त बिट्टू टोपे को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। एसएचओ जरनैल सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों आपस में दोस्त है और ट्रैफिक लाइटों पर ही सोते हैं। रविवार को पंडत बिट्टू का कपड़ों का बैग उठाकर ले गया और सोमवार को जब आया तो उसमे बिट्टू के कपड़े पहने हुए थे। इसके बाद आरोपी को काफी गुस्सा आया। रात को पंडत सो गया, जबकि बिट्टू शराब पीता रहा। शराब पीने के बाद उसने पास ही पड़ा भारी-भरकम पत्थर उठाया और पंडत के चेहरे पर दे मारा, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। देर रात किसी ने सूचना दी तो पुलिस पहुंची और आरोपी को मौके पर ही काबू कर लिया।

इधर...ईंटों से वार कर टेलर का किया कत्ल

दूसरे मामले में सन्यास नगर इलाके में पुलिस को एक शव मिला। जिसके सिर पर ईंटों से वार किया गया था। उसकी पहचान जेब से मिले आधार कार्ड से हुई। थाना बस्ती जोधेवाल पुलिस ने मृतक राजू (40) का शव कब्जे में लिया और अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया। एसीपी गुरबिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि परिवार ने उन्हें जानकारी दी है कि राजू अपने परिवार और भाईयों के साथ रहता है। दो महीने पहले वो बिहार से अपने भाईयों के पास आया था और टेलरिंग का काम सीख रहा था। सोमवार की रात वो घर से सब्जी लेने के लिए निकला था।

इस दौरान फोन पर अपनी पत्नी से बात कर रहा था, तभी एकदम से उसने कहा कि उसके कोई दोस्त आए है, वो बाद में फोन करेगा। इसके बाद फोन बंद आने लगा। सुबह लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी कि प्लाट में एक शव पड़ा है। पुलिस को शव के पास से शराब की दो बोतलें भी मिली है। फिलहाल पुलिस को लगता है कि उक्त वारदात अवैध संबंधों के चक्कर में की गई है और हत्यारा राजू का जानकार था। फिलहाल सीसीटीवी फुटेज चैक की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें