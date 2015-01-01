पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झगड़ा:दर्जी पर किया कटर से वार लोहे की पत्ती सिर में फंसी,फाेकल पॉइंट फेज-8 की फैक्ट्री में झगड़ा

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिससे झगड़ा हुआ, उसकी बजाय दूसरे पर किया वार, अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन

फाेकल पॉइंट फेज-8 इलाके की एक फैक्ट्री में दो लोगों के झगड़े में तीसरा शख्स गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। आरोप ने जिस कटर से उसपर वार किया, उसकी पत्ती टूटकर पीड़ित सोनू (25) के सिर में फंस गई। भाई वरिंदर ने लोगों की मदद से उसे निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। उधर, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आरोपी नीरज कुमार के खिलाफ पर्चा दर्ज कर लिया।

फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।सोनू के भाई वरिंदर ने बताया कि वो और उसका भाई दोनों फाेकल पॉइंट फेज-8 स्थित स्वामी टेक्सटाइल में नौकरी करते हैं। वहां पर सोनू दर्जी का काम करता है। 10 दिसंबर सुबह वो काम पर था। इस दौरान आरोपी नीरज और एक अन्य वर्कर के साथ झगड़ा हो गया था, लेकिन लोगों ने उन्हें छुड़वा दिया।

कुछ देर बाद नीरज उसी शख्स पर हमला करने की तैयारी में कटर लेकर बैठा था कि वो निकलेगा और वो उसपर हमला कर देगा, लेकिन उससे पहले सोनू वहां से निकलने लगा तो आरोपी ने बिना देखे ही कटर से उसके सिर पर वार करने शुरू कर दिए। तभी बाकी वर्कर इकट्ठा हो गए और उन्होंने उसे छुड़वाया। जब वो उसे लेकर अस्पताल लेकर गए तो डॉक्टरों ने सिर का एक्स-रे किया। इसमें पता चला कि कटर की पत्ती

उसके सिर में फंसी है। इसका ऑपरेशन किया गया। फिलहाल पीड़ित की हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है। उधर, जांच अफसर का कहना है कि आरोपी नीरज कुमार के खिलाफ पर्चा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। फिलहाल पीड़ित के बयान भी दर्ज किए जाएंगे। इसके बाद ही आगे कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

