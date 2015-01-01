पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं अध्यापक, 30 से ज्यादा हो चुके संक्रमित; 90 नए केस, 5 मौतें

लुधियाना26 मिनट पहले
  
  • स्कूलों में नहीं हो पा रहा गाइडलाइन का पालन,अनदेखी पड़ सकती है भारी

जिले में संक्रमित आने की रफ्तार में कमी आई है। लेकिन स्कूलों के खुलने के बाद से अध्यापकों के पॉजिटिव आने की संख्या बढ़ रही है। अब तक 30 से ज्यादा अध्यापकों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। इनमें देहात के इलाकों से ज्यादा अध्यापक हैं। लेकिन धीरे-धीरे शहरों में भी टीचर्स पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं। इनमें कुछ टीचर्स की तबीयत ज्यादा खराब भी बताई जा रही है। हालांंकि सेहत विभाग के मुताबिक जिस स्कूल से अध्यापकों

की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ रही है। वहां पर सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। वहीं, पॉजिटिव आता है तो हैड्स को ही सीधे सेहत विभाग से संपर्क करने के लिए कहा गया है। लेकिन अगर पॉजिटिव आने वाले अध्यापक के संपर्क में आए अध्यापक भी पॉजिटिव आते हैं तो उनके लिए अलग से कोई हिदायत नहीं दी जा रही। वहीं, ये भी कहा जा रहा है कि कई स्कूलों द्वारा तो जिला शिक्षा विभाग को इस बारे में जानकारी तक नहीं दी जा रही।

लापरवाही : स्कूलों में बच्चों की ओर से नहीं लगाया जा रहा है मास्क

यही नहीं, स्कूलों में ही कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइंस का पालन नहीं हो पा रहा। स्टूडेंट्स स्कूल में बिना मास्क पहने घूमते रहते हैं। लेकिन उन्हें नियमों का पालन करने के बारे में नहीं सिखाया जा रहा। इस बारे में जब डीईओ सेकेंडरी राजिंदर कौर से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि सभी पढ़े-लिखे हैं। बार-बार सिखाया नहीं जा सकता। लेकिन जब भी वो स्कूल दौरे पर जाती हैं तो इस बारे में स्टूडेंट्स को जरूर सीखाती हैं। सेहत विभाग द्वारा जारी हिदायतें भी स्कूलों में भेजी जा रही हैं। वहीं, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राजेश बग्गा ने कहा कि स्कूलों में सैंपलिंग करवाई जा रही है। जहां कोई पॉजिटिव आता है तो संपर्क में आने वाले स्टाफ और स्टूडेंट्स के भी सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं।

जिले के 67 संक्रमित, 129 डिस्चार्ज
शुक्रवार को लुधियाना में कोविड-19 के 90 नए संक्रमित पाए गए। इनमें से लुधियाना के 67 संक्रमित हैं। जबकि दूसरे जिलों व राज्यों के 23 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। शुक्रवार को 5 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इनमें से 2 मरीज लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, 129 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। लुधियाना के अब तक 23796 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। इनमें 22144 मरीज स्वस्थ भी हो चुके हैं। जबकि 932 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। लुधियाना में एक्टिव केसेस में गिरावट हो रही है। शुक्रवार को 721 एक्टिव केस रहे। इनमें 535 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। गवर्नमेंट हॉस्पिटल्स में 24 मरीज एडमिट हैं। प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में 97 मरीज एडमिट हैं।

शुक्रवार को 2908 सैंपल्स लिए गए-शुक्रवार को 2908 सैंपल्स लिए गए। इनमें आरटी-पीसीआर के 2775 सैंपल्स लिए गए। रैपिड के 85 और ट्रूनेट के 48 सैंपल्स रहे। 2641 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। अब तक 491644 सैंपल्स लिए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 489003 की रिपोर्ट हासिल हुई है। जिसमें से 461758 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। शुक्रवार को 49 रैपिड रिस्पाॅन्स टीमों द्वारा 130 शकी मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। इनमें से 97 को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया। लुधियाना में 2586 एक्टिव होम क्वारेंटाइन केस हैं। अब तक 52850 मरीजों को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया जा चुका है।

