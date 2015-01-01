पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सर्विसलेन से सवारी उठाने के लिए तेजरफ्तार बस ने एक्टिवा सवार कारोबारी चाचा-भतीजे को रौंदा, मौत

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रताप चौक में बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे दर्दनाक हादसा

प्रताप चौक में बुधवार सुबह तेजरफ्तार प्राइवेट कंपनी की बस ने एक्टिवा पर जा रहे चाचा-भतीजे को साइड मारकर गिराया और फिर उनपर चढ़ा दी। हादसा होता देख लोगों की भीड़ ने बस को घेरने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वो फरार हो गया। लोगों ने जख्मी चाचा दशमेश नगर के अग्नि प्रसाद (35) और महादेव नगर के भतीजे हरि प्रसाद (28) को निजी अस्पताल में पहुंचाया, जहां डाक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। मौके पर पहुंचे चौकी मिलरगंज पुलिस ने शव कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए रखे और अज्ञात बस चालक पर पर्चा दर्ज कर लिया।

घटना के बाद लोगों ने बस को घेरा, मगर ड्राइवर भाग निकला

दोनों के 3-3 बच्चे: चौकी इंचार्ज बलबीर सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों नटबोल्ट पालिश करने का छोटा-सा कारोबार करते थे। दोनों के ही तीन-तीन बच्चे हैं। दोनों ही अक्सर फैक्ट्रियों से पॉलिश के लिए नटबोल्ट उठाने के लिए एक साथ जाते थे। बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे दोनों प्रताप चौक से फोकल पॉइंट की तरफ जा रहे थे। इस दौरान पुल के ऊपर से प्राइवेट कंपनी की बस काफी तेजी से नीचे उतर रही थी, क्योंकि उसे सर्विस लेन में खड़ी सवारियां पहले उठानी थी। इसी हड़बड़ाहट में आरोपी बस चालक में बिना आगे-पीछे देखकर बस सर्विस लेन की तरफ घुमा दी। इससे दोनों चाचा-भतीजा बस से टकराकर नीचे गिर गए और बस उनके ऊपर से निकल गई। लोगों को इकट्ठा होता देख आरोपी बस छोड़कर फरार हो गया।

लाॅकडाउन ने तोड़ी थी कमर परिजनों के मुताबिक लॉकडाउन से पहले और उसके दौरान काफी आर्थिक तंगी थी। परिवार में तीन-तीन बच्चे थे और ऊपर से किराये का मकान था। लॉकडाउन के बाद दोनों चाचा-भतीजा ने फैक्ट्री से संपर्क कर नटबोल्ट का छोटा-सा काम शुरू किया था। काम अच्छा चला तो चाचा ने छोटा-सा मकान लिया था। इसमें कुछ महीने पहले ही शिफ्ट हुए थे और एक्टिवा ली थी, लेकिन इस हादसे ने पूरे परिवार को तहस-नहस कर दिया।

