कब्जामुक्त:3.3 एकड़ जमीन को इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट ने पुलिस फोर्स की मदद से करवाया कब्जामुक्त, लोगों द्वारा कार्रवाई के लिए हाथापाई करने के चलते कार्रवाई बीच में रोक दी

लुधियाना3 घंटे पहले
माॅडल टाउन एक्सटेंशन पार्ट-1 में लुधियाना इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट ने सालों पुरानी 3.3 एकड़ जमीन पर हुए अवैध कब्जे को पुलिस फोर्स की मदद से विरोध के बावजूद कब्जामुक्त करवा लिया है। इस जमीन पर लंबे समय से कब्जा किए हुए लोगाें को लगातार ट्रस्ट की तरफ से नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे थे, लेकिन कब्जाधारियों ने कोई डाक्यूमेंट्स पेश नहीं किए। इसके बाद ट्रस्ट की तरफ से जमीन को कब्जा मुक्त करने के लिए वहां पर बुल्डोजर चलाया गया। इसकी पुष्टि ट्रस्ट के एक्सईएन बूटा राम ने की है। ट्रस्ट अधिकारी ने बताया कि 3.3 एकड़ जमीन को स्कूल और काॅमर्शियल एक्टीविटी के लिए रिजर्व रखा गया है। हालांकि इस जमीन को पहले भी कब्जा मुक्त करने के लिए ट्रस्ट कार्रवाई कर चुका है, लेकिन लोगों द्वारा कार्रवाई के लिए हाथापाई करने के चलते कार्रवाई बीच में रोक दी गई थी। लेकिन सोमवार को ट्रस्ट ने भारी पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मिलकर जगह को कब्जा मुक्त करवाया है।

