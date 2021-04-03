पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अफीम तस्कर गिरफ्तार:जेल से छूटा आरोपी साथी के साथ करता था अफीम की सप्लाई, 450 ग्राम अफीम के साथ हुआ गिरफ्तार

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
नशीली गोलियों समेत गिरफ्तार होने पर जेल जाने पर युवक की अफीम तस्कर से मुलाकात हुई। जेल से छूटने के बाद उसने साथी से मिल अफीम सप्लाई शुरू कर दी, उसे एंटी नारकोटिक्स सेल टीम ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों से 450 ग्राम अफीम बरामद की। थाना डिवीजन 2 पुलिस ने प्रताप सिंह वाला के भवानी सिंह और रायकोट के मनी सिंह के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत पर्चा दर्ज कर लिया।

पुलिस ने आरोपियों को अदालत में पेशकर 2 दिन रिमांड पर लिया। एंटी नारकोटिक्स सेल इंचार्ज एसएचओ राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि सिविल अस्पताल के पास नाकाबंदी के दौरान आरोपियों का पीछा कर उन्हें काबू कर लिया गया।

कपड़े का काम छोड़ शुरू की थी नशा तस्करी- जांच अफसर ने बताया कि आरोपी मनी को रायकोट पुलिस ने नशीली गोलियों समेत गिरफ्तार किया था। जेल मंे उसकी मुलाकात राजस्थान के कुख्यात तस्कर से हुई। मनी पहले रेडिमेड कपड़े का कारोबार करता था। जमानत पर रिहा होने के बाद उसने काम बंद कर अफीम तस्करी शुरू की। वह राजस्थान के तस्कर से सस्ते भाव पर अफीम मंगवा रायकोट-लुधियाना में सप्लाई देता था। मनी नशा आगे भवानी के जरिए सप्लाई कराता था। वह कई माह से तस्करी कर रहे थे। मनी दिखावे के लिए मंडी में पल्लेदार की नौकरी करता था।

