  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  The Case Of Stealing The Groom's Mother's Bag Full Of Cash And Jewelery From The Wedding, The Thieves From Outside The Hotel Got Into An Auto In Ayali Chowk, Then Ran Away, Caught The Driver

बैग चोरी मामला:शादी से दूल्हे की मां का नकदी-गहनों से भरा बैग चुराने का मामला, होटल के बाहर से चोर ऑटो में बैठ अयाली चौक में उतरे, फिर भागे, ड्राइवर को दबोचा

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फिरोजपुर रोड पर एक नामी होटल में शादी समारोह से चोरों की ओर से दूल्हे की मां का नकदी और गहनों से भरा बैग चोरी कर लिया था। मामले में अभी तक चोरों का पता नहीं चल सका है, लेकिन पुलिस ने होटल के सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले हैं। इससे पता चला कि दो चोरों ने वारदात की। एक चोर ने अंदर जाकर बैग उठाया तो दूसरा बाहर खड़ा इंतजार कर रहा था। वारदात के बाद दोनों ने होटल के बाहर से ही ऑटो लिया और अयाली कलां जाकर उतरकर भाग गए।

पुलिस ने कैमरों की मदद से ऑटो का नंबर निकाला और फिर ड्राइवर की पहचान की। इसके बाद ड्राइवर को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। एसीपी गुरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि चोरों का सुराग मिल चुका है। जल्द उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। गौर हो कि होटल में वीरवार को समारोह के दौरान एक युवक दूल्हे की मां शशि बाला का बैग उठाकर ले गया था। बैग में 16 लाख के गहने व पांच लाख की नकदी थी। थाना सराभा नगर ने शशिबाला की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई की।

