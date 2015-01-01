पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग में प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी:एसटीपी से निकलने वाली मिथेन गैस को बोतलों में भरकर बेचेगी कंपनी, घरों-गाड़ियों में होगी इस्तेमाल

लुधियाना13 मिनट पहले
मिथेन गैस का गाड़ियों में होगा इस्तेमाल
  • निगम हाउस की मीटिंग में प्रस्ताव को पार्षदों ने मंजूरी दी, कंपनी फाइनल करने के लिए बनेगी कमेटी

नगर निगम की तरफ से भटि्टयां स्थित सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट से निकलने वाली मिथेन गैस को अब प्रदूषण के तौर पर फैलने नहीं देगा। इन गैसों को घरों और गाड़ियों में इस्तेमाल करने के लायक बनाया जाएगा। ऐसा ही एक प्रस्ताव निगम की हाउस मीटिंग में लाया गया है, जिसमें बताया गया है कि कुछ कंपनियों की तरफ से प्रपोजल भेजते हुए ये बताया गया है कि प्लांट से निकलने वाली गैस को सिलेंडरों में भरकर बेचा जाएगा। जिससे निगम को भी रेवेन्यू प्रति महीने के हिसाब से लाखों रुपए में होगा।

इस प्रस्ताव को हाउस मीटिंग में पास करते हुए किस कंपनी को ये काम करने की परमिशन दी जाएगी इसके लिए कमेटी का गठन करने की मेयर बलकार सिंह संधू ने पुष्टि की है। मेयर ने बताया कि प्रस्ताव को सरकार के पास भेज दिया गया है, वहां से फाइनल मंजूरी मिलने पर आगे की रणनीति के तहत काम किया जाएगा।

निजी कंपनी लगाएगी बायो गैस प्लांट: मेयर संधू ने बताया कि भटि्टयां प्लांट में बायो गैस प्लांट निजी कंपनी की तरफ से लगाया जाएगा, जबकि जगह नगर निगम की तरफ से मुहैया करवाई जानी है। एक कंपनी ने निगम काे लाडोवाल बाईपास में कंप्रेस्ड बायोगैस प्लांट बनाने का प्रपोजल दिया था, लेकिन भटि्टयां सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट पर बायो गैस प्लांट लगाने के लिए जगह ठीक है। कंपनी ने प्रपोजल मेें बताया है कि प्लांट में तैयार की जाने वाली बायोगैस को फिल्टर करने के उपरांत कंप्रेस करके बोतलों में डाल कर सप्लाई की जाएगी।

निगम की भी कमाई : निगम को कंपनी की तरफ से प्रति बोतल पहले साल 50 पैसे प्रति क्यूबिक मीट्रिक रॉ गैस, दूसरे साल 1 रुपए, तीसरे साल 1.50 रुपए प्रति क्यूबिक मीट्रिक की दर से कंपनी पैसे अदा करेगी। इससे नगर नगम को पहले साल प्रति महीना 81000 रुपए, दूसरे साल 1.62 लाख और तीसरे साल से 2.43 लाख रुपए प्रति महीना कंपनी अदा करेगी।

पब्लिक को होगा फायदा

कंपनी की तरफ से प्लांट लगाने के लिए करीब 6 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाने हैं। एग्रीमेंट के अनुसार कंपनी काे वहां पर काम करने की परमिशन दी जाएगी। इससे निगम को रेवेन्यू आएगा और बायोगैस प्लांट लगने से लोगों को भी फायदा होगा।
-बलकार संधू, मेयर

