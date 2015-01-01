पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  • The Contractor Caught Rigging Even Before The Road Was Built In Gyaspura, The Corporation Workers Uprooted The Shuttering

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गड़बड़ी:ग्यासपुरा में सड़क बनने से पहले ही पकड़ी काॅन्ट्रेक्टर की धांधली, निगम मुलाजिमों ने शटरिंग को उखाड़ा

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निगम कमिश्नर ने जोनल कमिश्नर से कराई जांच तो सामने आई गड़बड़ी

लंबे समय के बाद वाॅर्ड नंबर 30 के अधीन आती मुख्य ग्यासपुरा रोड को बनाने का काम शुरू हो पाया। लेकिन निर्माण से पहले ही काॅन्ट्रेक्टर ने इसमें गड़बड़ी करने की कोशिश की, जिसे निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप कुमार सब्बरवाल ने शिकायत के आधार पर जोनल कमिश्नर के द्वारा जांच कराने पर पकड़ लिया। जांच करने पहुंचे जोनल कमिश्नर नीरज जैन ने वहां पर निर्माण के दौरान पाया कि जो मैटीरियल शटरिंग से पहले डाला जाना था वह डाला नहीं जा रहा था। ऐसे में जोनल कमिश्नर ने निगम कमिश्नर को मौके की रिपोर्ट बताई। इस पर निगम कमिश्नर के आदेशों पर काॅन्ट्रेक्टर के द्वारा लगाई गई शटरिंग को निगम मुलाजिमों ने मौके पर उखाड़ दिया। जबकि काॅन्ट्रेक्टर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की रिपोर्ट निगम को पेश करेंगे।

मेयर बलकार संधू ने किया था सड़क बनने का उद्घाटन : पार्षद

उधर, इलाका पार्षद जसपाल सिंह ग्यासपुरा का कहना है कि इस सड़क को बनाने से पहले मेयर बलकार सिंह संधू, ओएसडी अंकित बंसल बाकायदा उद्घाटन कर चुके हैं। जब दोनों बड़े नेताओं ने उद्घाटन किया था तब सड़क को बनाने का बैनर भी लगा दिया गया था, लेकिन समय रहते सड़क नहीं बन पाई। अब जब बनाई जा रही है तो इसमें काॅन्ट्रेक्टर गड़बड़ियां करने में लगा है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि पहले ऐसी गड़बड़ियां कभी सामने नहीं आई थी जब से कांग्रेस सरकार सत्ता में आई है तब से नगर निगम में घोटाले पर घोटाले सामने नजर आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने मांग की है कि इस सड़क को सही तरीके से बनाया जाए ताकि लोगों को बड़ी राहत हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें