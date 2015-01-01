पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अवैध कब्जा करने वालों पर शिकंजा:निगम ने सीपी को भेजी 29 कब्जों की सूची, अब जल्द की जाएगी कार्रवाई

लुधियाना40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

निगम के तहत आते इलाकों में दुकानदारों और कबाड़ी कारोबारी सड़क तक सामान रख जाम लगा रहे हैं। इन पर कार्रवाई के लिए नगर निगम ने पुलिस कमिश्नर को लेटर लिख मांग की कि इन्हें निगम की तरफ से कई बार कहने के बावजूद अवैध कब्जे नहीं हटाए जा रहे।

निगम ने लेटर में बताया कि इन लोगों के चलते पब्लिक काफी परेशान है, इसलिए इन पर पुलिस की तरफ से बनती कार्रवाई की जाए। इस दौरान निगम की तहबाजारी ब्रांच ने पुलिस कमिश्नर को लिस्ट भी भेजी है। ​​​​​​

इ​समें कब्जाधारियों की पूरी जानकारी है। निगम अफसर ने बताया कि घोड़ा कॉलोनी और बिहारी कॉलोनी के पास चौक पर 7 जगह पर अवैध कब्जे हैं। इसी तरह चिमनी रोड नजदीक समराला चौक पर 18 कब्जे हैं। जीटी रोड नजदीक ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में 2 और इंडस्ट्री एरिया ए- में 2 अवैध कब्जे किए हैं। इनके चलते जाम की समस्याएं आने से जनता परेशान है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें