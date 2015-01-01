पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड ने तोड़ा 47 साल का रिकॉर्ड:जिले में 1973 के बाद इतना सर्द हुआ 16 दिसंबर, दिन का पारा सामान्य से 10 डिग्री तक लुढ़का

बुधवार को ठंड ने 47 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया। लुधियाना में पहाड़ों की ठंड का एहसास होने लगा। 1973 में जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 10.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। इस साल 16 दिसंबर को दिन का पारा 9.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। पारा अभी सामान्य से 10 डिग्री कम है। उधर, रात का तापमान 5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 1.4 डिग्री कम रहा।

असर. गेहूं की फसल के लिए फायदेमंद, हरी सब्जियों को नुकसान

एग्रीकल्चरल यूनिवर्सिटी के क्लाइमेट चेंज और एग्रीकल्चरल मेट्रोलॉजिकल विभाग की हेड डॉ. प्रभज्योत कौर सिद्धू ने बताया कि गेहूं की फसल के लिए ठंड का मौसम अच्छा होता है। इससे पैदावार बढ़ने की संभावना रहती है। अभी रात के तापमान में ज्यादा गिरावट नहीं है। रात को पाला गिरने की शुरुआत पर हरी सब्जियों को नुकसान होता है।

इधर, ओपीडी में बढ़ने लगे अस्थमा मरीज-मौसम में बदलाव से अस्पतालों की ओपीडी में अस्थमा और सीओपीडी के मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है। ऐसे मौैसम में माहिरों द्वारा बुजुर्गों और बच्चों को ज्यादा धुंध में बाहर न जाने की सलाह दी जा रही है। ओपीडी में 7-8 मरीज इस तरह के पहुंच रहे हैं।

ट्रेनें रद्द होने से 2500 यात्री होंगे प्रभावित -इधर, रेलवे ने धुंध के कारण ट्रेनें रद्द करने और एक दिन छोड़कर चलाने का फैसला लिया है। इसके चलते हर रोज शहर के 2500 यात्री प्रभावित होंगे। इससे रेलवे को रोजाना करीब 25 लाख रुपए का घाटा पड़ेगा।

आगे क्या. 2 दिन राहत नहीं-पहाड़ों में हो रही बर्फबारी के कारण मैदानी इलाकों में ठंड बढ़ गई। इसके चलते शहर के अंदरूनी इलाकों में घनी धुंध छाने लगी है। इससे बुधवार को विजिबिलिटी 200-500 मीटर रही। वहीं, खुले इलाकों में 100 मीटर ही विजिबिलिटी दर्ज की गई। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अगले 48 घंटों में भी इसी तरह शीतलहर चलने और भीषण ठंड पड़ने की संभावना है।

