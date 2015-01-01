पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेदर अपडेट:नवंबर में अब तक का सबसे कम पारा, न्यूनतम 5.20

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज और कल छाएंगे बादल, तापमान में और हो सकती गिरावट

शनिवार को नवंबर का अब तक का सबसे कम तापमान दर्ज किया गया। अधिकतम तापमान जहां 20.6 डिग्री रहा। वहीं, न्यूनतम तापमान 5.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। 2018-19 के मुकाबले भी ये कम रहा। 2018 में जहां 27.6 डिग्री अधिकतम तापमान और 10 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान दर्ज किया गया था। वहीं, 2019 में अधिकतम तापमान 24.5 डिग्री और 9.1 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान रहा था।

पिछले 5 दिनों से तापमान में लगातार गिरावट जारी है। 16 नवंबर को लुधियाना का अधिकतम तापमान 25.6 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 14.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। 17 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 22.6 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 10.4 डिग्री रहा। 18 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 22.4 और न्यूनतम तापमान 9.2 डिग्री, 19 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 21.4 और न्यूनतम तापमान 7.4 डिग्री, 20 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक रविवार व सोमवार को बादल छा सकते हैं। जिससे तापमान में गिरावट हो सकती है।

पराली जलाने की घटनाएं घटी, एक्यूआई में कुछ सुधार
जिले में पराली जलाने की घटनाओं में गिरावट होने से एक्यूआई में भी कुछ सुधार नजर आ रहा है। पहले जहां लुधियाना का एक्यूआई बेहद खराब स्थिति में चल रहा था वहीं, अब वह मॉडरेट हुआ है। जिससे थोड़ी राहत मिली है। 15 नवंबर से लेकर अब तक लुधियाना में 88 जगह पर पराली के जलने की घटनाएं सामने आई हैं। 21 नवंबर को लुधियाना में 18 जगह पर पराली जली। वहीं, एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 105 दर्ज किया गया। जोकि मॉडरेट किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें