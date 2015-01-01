पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Meeting Of The Punjab State Pensioners Confederation Was Held At Pensioners Bhavan. It Was Led By The State Head Baksheesh Singh

पेंशनरों ने अपनी मांगें पूरी न करने पर जताया रोष:पंजाब स्टेट पेंशनर्स कंफेडरेशन की मीटिंग पेंशनर्स भवन में हुई। इसकी अगुवाई प्रदेश प्रधान बख्शीश सिंह ने की

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
पंजाब स्टेट पेंशनर्स कंफेडरेशन की मीटिंग पेंशनर्स भवन में हुई। इसकी अगुवाई प्रदेश प्रधान बख्शीश सिंह ने की। इस मौके पर संस्था के सरपरस्त प्यारा सिंह, वित्त सचिव प्रेम अग्रवाल, महासचिव करम सिंह धनोआ, राजकुमार अरोड़ा ने पेंशनरों की समस्याओं पर चर्चा की। उन्होंने रोष जताया कि सरकार लंबे समय से लटकी प्रमुख समस्याओं को हल नहीं कर रही। मसलन डीए के किश्तें जारी न होने के अलावा बकाया भुगतान भी नहीं हुए। इसके साथ ही वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट लागू नहीं हुई, मेडिकल भत्ते नहीं बढ़ाए। सरकार से पिछली बैठकों में किए वादों पर भी चर्चा की गई। पेंशनरों को संबोधित करने वालों में जवंध सिंह, सुखदेव पन्नू, गुरदीप वालिया, प्रीतम सिंह शामिल रहे।

मार्च में चुनाव कराने की तैयारी: मीटिंग में तय किया गया कि अगले साल मार्च महीने में संगठनात्मक चुनाव की तैयारियां शुरू की जाएंगी। इसके तहत डेलीगेट्स तैयार करने को सूचियां बनेंगी। 50 मेंबरों के ग्रुप से एक डेलीगेट बनेगा। ब्लॉक और तहसील में अधिकतम चार और जिलेभर में 10 डेलीगेट नियुक्त होंगे।

