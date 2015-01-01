पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:पारा 10 डिग्री से कम तो तेजी से फैल सकता है वायरस, बरतें एहतियात, 71 नए संक्रमित, 5 मौतें, 68 डिस्चार्ज

लुधियाना
जिले में दिसंबर के दूसरे हफ्ते से कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव की संख्या में गिरावट आई है। मगर ऐसा नहीं है कि वायरस खत्म हो चुका है। माहिरों की मानें तो अधिक सर्दी खास तौर पर 10 डिग्री या इससे कम तापमान किसी भी वायरस फैलने के लिए ज्यादा प्रभावशाली होता है। ऐसे में एहतियात बरतने की जरूरत है। डॉक्टर्स के मुताबिक किसी भी तरह का वायरल होने पर शरीर की इम्युनिटी कमजोर होती है।

ऐसे में वायरस आसानी से शरीर पर हमला कर सकता है। वहीं, दिल, अस्थमा, डायबिटीज और को-मॉर्बिड कंडीशन वाले मरीजों को इस समय में ज्यादा ख्याल रखने की जरूरत है। ऐसे में कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनें, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें और बार-बार हाथ धोएं।

अब तक 22 हजार 563 मरीज स्वस्थ

बुधवार को जिले में कोविड-19 के 71 नए संक्रमित पाए गए। इनमें 55 लुधियाना और 16 बाहरी जिलों-राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, 5 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इनमें 3 जिले से संबंधित हैं। 68 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब तक जिले के 24132 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। इनमें से 22563 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। अब तक 946 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं, एक्टिव केस 624 हैं, जिसमें से 494 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। जबकि 78 मरीज प्राइवेट-सरकारी अस्पतालों में दाखिल हैं। 4 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। अन्य जिलों-राज्यों के 3528 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 419 मरीजों की अब तक मौत हो चुकी है। जबकि 81 एक्टिव केस हैं।

