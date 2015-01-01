पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम हाउस मीटिंग आज:50 गज वाले घरों से पानी और सीवरेज बिल वसूलने के प्रस्ताव का होगा विरोध, पहली बार भाजपा-अकाली पार्षद विपक्ष में बैठेंगे अलग-अलग

लुधियाना24 मिनट पहले
  • भाजपा के बाद अकाली पार्षदों ने बुलाई मीटिंग, हाउस के एजेंडे के प्रस्तावों पर किया विचार-विमर्श

आठ महीनों के बाद निगम हाउस की मीटिंग आज पहली बार रोज गार्डन में ओपन में होने जा रही है। वहीं, पहली बार निगम हाउस में अकाली और भाजपा के कौंसलर एजेंडे पर अलग से विरोध जाहिर करने वाले हैं। हाउस मीटिंग में सबसे अहम मुद्दा 50 गज तक के मकानों से भी पानी-सीवरेज चार्ज वसूलने को लेकर रहेगा। जिसे लागू करने के लिए मेयर ने सहमति लेनी है।

लेकिन दूसरी तरफ आउटर इलाके जो ग्लाडा के अधीन आते हैं, वहां पर बनी काॅलोनियों से निगम आज तक सीवरेज डिस्पोजल चार्ज वसूल नहीं पाया है, जिसकी तरफ ध्यान न देने से निगम को आने वाले 100 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा का रेवेन्यू नुक्सान हो रहा है। अगर निगम ये पैसा वसूल लेता है तो शहर के 95 वाॅर्डों में डेवलपमेंट काफी अच्छी तरह से होगी। विपक्ष की तरफ से इन्हीं प्रमुख मुद्दों को लेकर हाउस अपनी बात रखने वाला है।

दो दिन पहले भाजपा तो अब अकाली पार्षदों ने की मीटिंग

इस बार अकाली और भाजपा के पार्षद अपने-अपने मुद्दों को लेकर निगम हाउस मीटिंग में बैठेंगे। हाउस मीटिंग से ठीक दो दिन पहले भाजपा के पार्षदों ने जिला प्रधान की अगुवाई में मीटिंग करते हुए एजेंडे पर गहन विचार किया था। जिसमें मीटिंग के समय को लेकर, 50 गज के मकानों से चार्ज वसूलने, रिकवरी निजी हाथों में न देने का विरोध करने की बात की है। वहीं, सोमवार को शिअद में सीनियर पार्षद हरभजन सिंह डंग की अगुवाई में उनके दफ्तर में एजेंडे को लेकर मीटिंग हुई। जहां शिअद के सभी पार्षद मौजूद थे। डंग ने कहा कि सड़कों के सैंपल फेल होने के बाद कार्रवाई न होना, जगराओं पुल के ओवर एस्टीमेट के मामले में कोई कार्रवाई न होने, पानी-सीवरेज के 50 गज तक के मकानों से वसूली को रोकने समेत स्ट्रीट लाइटों को लेकर आ रही दिक्कतों को लेकर मुख्य मुद्दा रहेगा। वहीं, एफएंडसीसी का कोरम पूरा करने का मुद्दा रहेगा।

इधर|डैमेज कंट्रोल को मेयर ने बुलाई ऑल पार्टी पार्षदों की मीटिंग

हाउस मीटिंग से पहले डैमेज कंट्रोल करने के लिए मेयर बलकार सिंह संधू ने ऑल पार्टी के पार्षदों से एजेंडे के कुछ प्रस्तावों पर पहले से ही सहमति बना ली है। बताया जा रहा है कि निगम की ओएंडएम ब्रांच में जेई, एसडीओ रखने समेत कुछ प्रमुख प्रस्ताव पर पहले ही सहमति ली है। जबकि कुछ प्रस्ताव को पेंडिंग करने की बात सामने आई है। मेयर बलकार सिंह संधू ने मीटिंग कैंप ऑफिस में सोमवार को बुलाई थी। जिसमें अकाली, भाजपा, लिप और आम आदमी पार्टी के कौंसलर बुलाए गए थे।

