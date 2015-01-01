पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:गैस कटर से एटीएम काट रहे थे चोर, आग लगी रुपये 5.23 लाख जले,लूट की कोशिश में पगड़ीधारी युवक शामिल

लुधियाना30 मिनट पहले
फिरोजपुर रोड हाईवे पर बने पंजाब एंड सिंध बैंक के बाहर लगे ब्रांच के एटीएम को काटकर चोरों ने चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने की कोशिश की, लेकिन आग लगने की वजह से चोर फरार हो गए। जिससे 5.23 लाख की नकदी जलकर खाक हो गई। सुबह एटीएम खोलने वाले ने इसकी सूचना मैनेजर और पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची थाना सराभा नगर की पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ चोरी की कोशिश की धाराओं के तहत

पर्चा दर्ज कर दिया है। मैनेजर अमर कुमार ने बयानों में पुलिस को बताया कि 14 दिसंबर की सुबह साढ़े 7 बजे उन्हें एटीएम मशीन खोलने वाले सुनील का फोन आया कि एटीएम में आग लगी हुई है। जिससे एसी भी जल गया है। एटीएम के सीसीटीवी से पता चला कि सुबह 4.20 बजे एक पगड़ीधारी शख्स आता है। कैमरे पर स्प्रे किया और उसका मुंह घुमा दिया। आरोपी साथ में गैस कटर लाया था, जिससे एटीएम काटा गया। लेकिन एटीएम काटते हुए आग अंदर पड़े नोटों तक पहुंच गई और उसमें आग लग गई। जिसके बाद वो गैस कटर, चाबी और बाकी का सामान छोड़कर फरार हो गए।

