कार्रवाई:प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स, पानी और सीवरेज का बकाया जमा न कराने वालों पर 14 से होगी कार्रवाई

लुधियाना2 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम की तरफ से टैक्स डिफॉल्टरों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। निगम के जोनल कमिश्नर की तरफ से बताया गया कि जोन-बी के 83 प्रॉपर्टियों को पंजाब म्युनिसिपल कॉरपोरेशन एक्ट 1976 की धारा 138 अधीन सीलिंग के नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं। नोटिसों के अनुसार प्रॉपर्टी मालिकों को एक सप्ताह का समय दिया गया है। जोनल कमिश्नर ने बताया कि तय समय में डिफाल्टरों ने पैसे जमा नहीं

करवाए। ऐसे में अब निगम की तरफ से 14 दिसंबर से लगातार सीलिंग की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा जोन-बी द्वारा म्युनिसिपल कॉरपोरेशन एक्ट 1976 की धारा 189 के तहत 250 प्रॉपर्टियों को पानी-सीवरेज और डिस्पोजल के टैक्स जमा करवाने के नाेटिस जारी किए थे, परंतु उनकी तरफ से भी काेई पैसा जमा नहीं करवाया गया है। ऐसे में उनके खिलाफ भी 14 दिसंबर से पानी-सीवरेज के कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई निगम करेगा।

इधर, 200 प्रॉपर्टियों को नोटिस, 6 दुकानें की सील
निगम जोन-सी की बिल्डिंग ब्रांच नेे गिल रोड पर 6 दुकानों को सील किया है। एटीपी सतीश मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि सीएलयू को लेकर भी निगम की तरफ से कार्रवाई की गई है। उनके अनुसार गिल रोड, सुआ रोड, साइकिल मार्केट, विश्वकर्मा चौक के निकट बनी करीब 200 प्रॉपर्टी को सीएलयू के नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं। नोटिस में दिए गए तय समय के अनुसार अगर किसी मालिक ने गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई तो उसके खिलाफ भी सीलिंग की कार्रवाई होगी।

