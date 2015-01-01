पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  • To Catch The Kidnapper, Raid The Victim And Kept The Taxi Seated Overnight, Go And Ask Yourself In The Morning, If Found, Tell

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इन्वेस्टीगेशन:किडनैपर पकड़ने के लिए रेड करने को पीड़ित से ही मंगवाई टैक्सी रात भर बैठाए रखा, सुबह कहते खुद ही जाकर ढूंढो, मिले तो बताना

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाई-बहन के अपहरण के मामले में लुधियाना पुलिस ऐसे कर रही इन्वेस्टीगेशन
  • गोरखपुर में आई अपहरण करने वाली महिला की मोबाइल लोकेशन
  • 13 नवंबर को यूपी में मिली थी आरोपी की लोकेशन, 7 दिन बाद भी पकड़ने नहीं गई पुलिस

(राजदीप सिंह सैनी)
शहर में किडनैप और लापता हुए बच्चों के मामले में पुलिस द्वारा कितनी गंभीरता से जांच की जाती है, इसका अंदाजा हाल ही में शहर से लापता हुए तीन बच्चों के मामलों से लगाया जा सकता है। जिनके परिवार थानों के चक्कर लगा लगाकर परेशान हैं। गांव जुगियाना से एक अज्ञात महिला छह साल के सनी और साढ़े तीन साल की उसकी बहन जसमीन को 11 नवंबर को घर से किडनैप करके ले गई थी। उक्त मामले में पुलिस अभी तक महिला व बच्चों का सुराग नहीं लगा सकी। जबकि उसकी सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी मिल चुकी है।

वहीं बच्चों के पिता रमेश सिंह ने बताया कि महिला बच्चों को साथ लेकर जाते हुए घर पर पड़ा उनका एक मोबाइल भी साथ ले गई थी। 13 नवंबर को उसकी लोकेशन गोरखपुर(यूपी) आई। जांच अफसर ने कहा कि वह टैक्सी का इंतजाम कर ले‌। रमेश के अनुसार उसने पैसे इकट्ठे कर टैक्सी की। फिर उसे तैयार होकर थाने आने को कहा। वह थाने पहुंचा तो मुलाजिमों ने रात तक उसे बैठाए रखा। फिर घर जाकर इंतजार करने को कहा। पूरी रात तैयार होकर मुलाजिम के फोन का इंतजार करता रहा। पूरी रात बीतने पर भी मुलाजिमों ने उन्हें कुछ नहीं बताया। फिर अगली सुबह रमेश थाने गया तो मुलाजिम ने कहा कि आप खुद गोरखपुर जाकर बच्चा ढूंढ लो। मिल जाने पर उन्हें सूचित कर दें, तो वे वहां आ जाएंगे। फिर वह नहीं गए। रमेश अनुसार इसी तरह रोजाना मुलाजिम उन्हें नए बहाने बनाकर टाल मटोल करते रहते हैं।

सदमे से मां की हालत बिगड़ी, अस्पताल में करवाना पड़ा भर्ती

रमेश ने बताया कि बच्चों की याद में रो रोकर मां बेबी रॉय की हालत खराब हो गई। जबकि कुछ न खाने पीने के कारण उसकी बुधवार को सेहत बिगड़ने पर प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया। जहां एक दिन बाद छुट्टी मिली। लेकिन अब भी वह न तो दवा खा रही और न ही रोटी।

पूरा दिन थाने बैठा रहता पिता, शाम को आश्वासन दे लौटा देती पुलिस

रमेश ने बताया कि वह रोजाना सुबह 9 बजे थाने जाकर बैठ जाते हैं। पूरा दिन बैठने के बावजूद मुलाजिम उन्हें टाल मटोल करके शाम को भेज देते हैं। रमेश के अनुसार पूरा दिन बच्चों को ढूंढने में बीत जाता है। जिस कारण उनका काम भी छूट गया। जबकि जेब में पैसे तक नहीं है।

इधर, 37 दिन बाद भी विकास का सुराग नहीं

वहीं 12 अक्टूबर को जीवन नगर से लापता हुए बच्चे विकास(4) का 37 दिन बाद भी कोई सुराग नहीं लग सका है। विकास की मां भगवती देवी ने बताया कि घटना के बाद पुलिस ने मामला तो दर्ज कर लिया, लेकिन उसके आगे कार्रवाई नहीं की। भगवती के अनुसार वह थाने के चक्कर लगाती रहती है और कई बार जांच अफसर से फोन पर भी बात की। लेकिन वह ढूंढने की बात कह टाल मटोल करते हैं।

सीधी बात राकेश अग्रवाल, पुलिस कमिश्नर
भाई-बहन अगवा करने वाली महिला की लोकेशन गोरखपुर आने पर वहां जाने को जांच अफसर ने पीड़ित पको ही टैक्सी का इंतजाम करने को कहा?
-य‌े गलत है। जांच की जाएगी। अगर ऐसा हुआ तो संबंधित पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
टैक्सी का इंतजाम करने पर पूरी रात बैठाकर अगली सुबह जांच अफसर ने खुद जाकर बच्चे ढूंढने की बात कही?
-संबंधित जांच अफसर को बच्चे ढूंढने के लिए भेजा जाएगा, अगर ऐसा रवैया है तो एक्शन भी लिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें