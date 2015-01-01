पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रियों-कारोबारियों को राहत:आज दिल्ली जाने वाली दो ट्रेनों में शहर से चढ़ेंगे 400 यात्री, 270 पार्सल भी भेजे जाएंगे

लुधियाना8 घंटे पहले
  • दो माह बाद पैसेंजर ट्रेन आज से होंगी शुरू, सोमवार को हुआ मालगाड़ियों का संचालन

किसान आंदोलन के कारण पंजाब में दो माह से ठप पड़ी रेल आखिर चल ही पड़ी है। सोमवार को डिवीजन से दो माल गाड़ियों का संचालन हुआ है जबकि पैसेंजर ट्रेनों की आवाजाही आज(मंगलवार) सुबह 3 बजे से शुरू होगी। ट्रेनों को चलाने के लिए रेल विभाग ने सुरक्षा व तकनीकी विभाग से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद सोमवार दोपहर 12 बजे जम्मू तवी से लखनऊ के लिए जिप्सम से भरी पहली माल गाड़ी चलाई तो दूसरी माल गाड़ी जालंधर से दिल्ली के लिए चलाई जोकि खाली ही गई है।

मंगलवार को ट्रेन नंबर 3307 किसान मेल व ट्रेन नंबर 2238 बेगमपुरा ही देर शाम लुधियाना से दिल्ली की तरफ जाएंगी। इसमें करीब 400 यात्री जाएंगे। वहीं इन ट्रेनों में ही 270 पार्सलों को भेजा जाएगा। इनमें करीब 1.50 करोड़ का सामान पिछले दो महीनों से फंसा पड़ा है। इसके अलावा आज से ही नहीं बुकिंग भी शुरू हो जाएगी। वहीं, दिल्ली की तरफ से 11 पैसेंजर गाड़ियां आएंगी। फिरोजपुर डिवीजन के डीआरएम राजेश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि खाली माल गाड़ियां माल लोड करने के लिए भेजी जा रहीं हैं।

करंट टिकट काउंटर की तरफ से ही होगी एंट्री

यात्रियों की प्लेट फार्म पर एंट्री करंट टिकट काउंटर की तरफ से ही होगी। वहां पर टीटीई हर यात्री की टिकट चेक करेंगे और थर्मल स्कैनिंग करने के बाद ही प्लेटफार्म पर भेजा जाएगा। यात्री के अलावा किसी भी अन्य व्यक्ति को प्लेटफार्म पर जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। अगर किसी यात्री को थर्मल स्कैनिंग में बुखार आता है तो उसको स्टेशन पर तैनात मेडिकल टीम के हवाले किया जाएगा।

हेल्थ टीम सोेमवार को ही पहुंची स्टेशन पर

किसानों के ट्रैक से हटने व 23 नवंबर से ट्रेनों के दोबारा शुरू होने की सूचना के आधार पर ट्रेनों से लुधियाना आने वाले यात्रियों की स्क्रीनिंग करने के लिए हेल्थ टीम सोमवार को ही स्टेशन पहुंच गई। लेकिन आज यात्रियों के न आने की सूचना मिलने पर दोपहर को हेल्थ टीम लौट गई। आज भी हेल्थ टीम तैनात रहेगी।

ये ट्रेनें आज आएंगी लुधियाना सुबह 3 बजे गोल्डन टैंपल मुंबई-अमृतसर(2903) ट्रेन लुधियाना पहुंचेगी। फिर सुबह 6 बजे धनबाद- फिरोजपुर ट्रेन(3307), सुबह 7.00 बजे गोरखपुर से जम्मू(2587) ट्रेन, सुबह 7.30 बजे वाराणसी से जम्मू ट्रेन(2237) और इसके कुछ देर बाद गोरखपुर से जम्मू(5097) के लिए ट्रेन जाएगी। दोपहर 12 बजे अंबेदकर नगर से माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा(2919) तो ट्रेन नंबर 9025 बांद्रा से अमृतसर के लिए दोपहर 12.30 बजे जाएगी। इसी तरह डिलेक्स बांद्रा ट्रर्मिनल से अमृतसर(2925) के लिए करीब शाम साढ़े चार बजे, जयनगर से अमृतसर(4649) के लिए रात 8.30 बजे तो नंदेड़ साहिब से अमृतसर(2715) के लिए शाम पांच बजे के करीब जाएगी। ट्रेन नंबर 2461 नई दिल्ली से कटरा के लिए मंगलवार देर रात करीब 12 बजे जाएगी।

इधर, ड्राई पोर्ट पर उतरेंगे कच्चे माल के 500 कंटेनर
रेल यातायात चलने से इंडस्ट्री को बड़ी राहत मिलेगी। पंजाब भर के आयात और निर्यात के माल से भरे 13000 कंटेनर अलग-अलग जगहों पर फंसे थे। इसमें भी 10 हजार के करीब कंटेनर आयात किये गए माल के थे। इनमें अधिकतर कच्चा माल होने के कारण इंडस्ट्री का काम प्रभावित हो रहा था।

लुधियाना कस्टम हाउस एजेंट एसोसिएशन के प्रधान राजेश वर्मा ने बताया के रात से ही माल गाड़ियां आनी शुरू हो जाएंगी और मंगलवार तक 400 से 500 कंटेनर अन लोड होंगे। ऐसा लगातार दो हफ्ते चलता रहता है तो बैक लौग क्लियर हो जाएगा। कच्चा माल मिलने से होजरी, साइकिल, ऑटो पार्ट्स, इंजीनियरिंग इंडस्ट्री का रुका काम चल पड़ेगा। खास तौर पर इंडक्शन फर्नेस और लोहा उत्पादन वाले यूनिट्स को राहत मिलेगी।

