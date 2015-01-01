पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

3 घंटे बाद आई रिकवरी वैन, 3 किमी लंबा जाम:लाडोवाल फ्लाईओवर पर ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली और ट्रक में टक्कर, हाईवे हुआ ब्लाॅक

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • सुबह से दोपहर बजे तक फंसे रहे लोग, राॅन्ग साइड से निकलने की कोशिश में हाईवे के दोनों तरफ दिक्कत

लाडोवाल पुल पर अचानक ट्रैक्टर ट्राली घूमने के कारण पीछे से आ रहे ट्रक के साथ टक्कर हो गई। जिससे दोनों वाहन सड़क पर ही रुक गए। मगर वाहनों को न उठाने पर वहां भारी ट्रैफिक जाम लग गया। मेन हाइवे होने के बावजूद लाडोवाल फ्लाईओवर से लेकर करीब तीन किलोमीटर दूर मल्होत्रा पैलेस तक जाम लग गया। जिस कारण लोग जाम में फसकर परेशान होते रहे। करीब तीन घंटे तक इसी तरह वाहनों की लंबी लाइनें लगी रही। जिस कारण क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों को टो करके ले जाने के लिए आई रिकवरी वैन भी फंस गई।

मौके पर पहुंची थाना लाडोवाल की पुलिस द्वारा किसी तरह वाहनों को फुटपाथ से निकालकर दूसरी साइड से निकालने की कोशिश की गई। मगर फिर दूसरी साइड भी जाम लगने से रास्ता बंद हो गया। यहां तक कि सर्विस लेन तक में भी जगह नहीं थी। एम्बुलेंस व अन्य जरुरी वाहन भी वहीं फंस गए। एक तरफ तो लंबा जाम लगा हुआ था। दूसरी तरफ एक पुलिस मुलाजिम जाम के बीच ही अपनी कार खड़ी करके थाना लाडोवाल के अंदर चला गया और आधे घंटे तक कार वहीं खड़ी रही। मगर इससे लोगों को ओर परेशानी आई। थाना लाडोवाल एसएचओ बलबीर सिंह अनुसार एक्सीडेंट होने पर रिकवरी के लिए वैन समय पर न पहुंचने के चलते जाम लग गया था।

अंदरूनी इलाकों में भी आई समस्या: वहीं दूसरी ओर रविवार को शहर के अंदरुनी इलाकों में भी भारी ट्रैफिक जाम लगा रहा। लेकिन उसे भी किसी ने कंट्रोल हीं किया। जिस कारण ज्ञान स्थल मंदिर से लेकर लोकल अड्डे तक जाम लग गया। लोग वाहनों को सड़कों पर खड़े करके शाॅपिंग के लिए जाते रहे। लेकिन पुलिस की ओर से कोई व्यवस्था न करने से ट्रैफिक सिस्टम खराब हो गया।

