पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रैंप:ट्रैफिक पुलिस-निगम अफसरों ने कैंसर अस्पताल चौक का लिया जायजा, रैंप वॉक बनाने का प्लान

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

समराला चौक में लगने वाले जाम से राहत दिलाने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने निगम-नेशनल हाईवे अफसरों से मिलकर समराला चौक और कैंसर अस्पताल चौक में मंगलवार को दौरा किया। इस दौरान अफसरों ने मोती नगर कट के आगे फ्लाईओवर से रैंपवॉक उतारने के लिए मौके का जायजा लिया, ताकि समराला चौक पुल से शहर में आने वाले लोग कैंसर अस्पताल चौक से पहले रैंप के जरिए नीचे उतरकर जा सकेंगे। जबकि दिल्ली की तरफ जाने वाले लोग फ्लाईओवर से ही जा सकेगें। इसका काम जल्द शुरू किया जाएगा। समराला चौक में लगने वाले जाम के मद्देनजर एसीपी वरुणजीत सिंह और विधायक संजय तलवाड़ ने मौके का

जायजा लिया। इसके बाद हैवी व्हीकल्स को चौक से पहले ही पुल से होते हुए कैंसर अस्पताल की तरफ भेजने का प्लान तैयार किया गया। इसके चलते शहर में जाने वाले लोगों के लिए रैंपवॉक की जरूरत थी, ताकि वह पुल से उतरकर कैंसर अस्पताल चौक से होकर जा सके। इसके बाद सोमवार को एसीपी ट्रैफिक वरुणजीत ने इस प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर एडीसी नीरू कत्याल के साथ मीटिंग भी की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें